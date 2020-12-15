 Skip to main content
Elkhorn loses 12-point lead, but hangs on for 43-42 win
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

Elkhorn loses 12-point lead, but hangs on for 43-42 win

York defense forces Antlers into fourth quarter mistakes

Ryan Seevers, York HS Basketball

York’s 5-foot 10 inch sophomore Ryan Seevers (23) and Elkhorn’s 6-foot 4 Dane Petersen (41), battle for the ball on the sidelines during Tuesday night’s non-conference matchup between the two teams in York.

 Ken Kush/York News-Times

YORK - The Elkhorn Antlers, No.2 in Class B, decided to concentrate on their inside game in the third quarter and the move paid off as they went 7 of 10 from the field (all layups) and built an 11-point lead entering the final eight minutes.

But it was almost not enough.

The Dukes went on a late scoring tear to tie the game at 42-42, after being down by as many as 12 points (40-28) in the fourth quarter. The tying basket was a high arching 3-point shot by 6-foot 3 inch sophomore Barrett Olson.

Elkhorn’s Drew Christo hit the first of two free throws with 14 seconds to play in the game and the Antler’s defense was able to knock the ball loose and preserve the 43-42 win.

York was struggling to get anything going offensively in the second half. But with the clock winding down York’s defense kicked in and provided several opportunities for the Duke’s offense to take off.

York forced four turnovers late and the Elkhorn offense missed two dunks and instead of putting the game away went just 5 of 14 at the line. Despite this being the first loss of the season York head coach Scott Lamberty still had a smile on his face after the game.

“We started to play free. At the start of the third quarter we didn’t play free and they were able to get inside and build a lead on us. We didn’t make any big adjustments at halftime, it’s just we played tight for about a quarter and half and they took advantage,” said Lamberty.

“Even when we were down 11, I would have felt good about our effort tonight. This is a very good team that can shoot from the outside and they have the size to push the ball inside,” said Lamberty. “We proved that we could play with a real good team. I could see that it hurt that they got beat and they didn’t like it.”

Jake Erwin, YHS B BB

The Duke’s Jake Erwin, a 6-foot 2-inch senior finds a driving lane to the basket as the Elkhorn defense is late getting to the spot to defend. Erwin had eight points at the break as the two teams were tied at 21-21.

During the late fourth quarter run Jake Erwin scored eight of his 16 points and Olson had all six of his points. York put up most of their 17 fourth quarter points over the final three minutes.

Lamberty felt York’s lack of aggressive play on the floor during the third quarter and the start of the fourth was the big difference.

“They played more aggressive and beat us to every loose ball. They made some adjustments to the backside to get the ball inside,” Lamberty added. “I thought we continued to do a good job of pressuring the ball in the backcourt and the front court to really make it difficult on them.”

York finished 16 of 36 from the floor and 7 of 16 on 3-point shots. They tried just five free throws and made two.

Elkhorn was 16 of 37 from the field and that included just 2 of 8 on three-pointers. They knocked down just 9 of 21 free throws attempted.

The Antlers were led by two players with nine points in Colton Uhing and Trevor Bills.

The Dukes (2-1) host Aurora at home on Friday and on Saturday make the first of two consecutive road trips as they travel to Hastings to take on the Tigers.

York will be back in action for their final game before the holiday break on Tuesday at Adams Central.

Elkhorn (2-0) 10 11 15 7-43

York (2-0) 8 13 4 17- 42

ELK (43)-Reynolds 3, Gragert 6, Uhing 9, Christo 6, Bills 9, Buddecke 2, Petersen 8. Totals-16-37 (2-8) 9-21-43

YORK (42)- Haggadone 5, Erwin 16, Collingham 4, Olson 6, Phinney 1, Seevers 5, Bartholomew 5. Totals-16-36 (7-16) 2-5-42.

