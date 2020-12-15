Elkhorn loses 12-point lead, but hangs on for 43-42 win

YORK - The Elkhorn Antlers, No.2 in Class B, decided to concentrate on their inside game in the third quarter and the move paid off as they went 7 of 10 from the field (all layups) and built an 11-point lead entering the final eight minutes.

But it was almost not enough.

The Dukes went on a late scoring tear to tie the game at 42-42, after being down by as many as 12 points (40-28) in the fourth quarter. The tying basket was a high arching 3-point shot by 6-foot 3 inch sophomore Barrett Olson.

Elkhorn’s Drew Christo hit the first of two free throws with 14 seconds to play in the game and the Antler’s defense was able to knock the ball loose and preserve the 43-42 win.

York was struggling to get anything going offensively in the second half. But with the clock winding down York’s defense kicked in and provided several opportunities for the Duke’s offense to take off.

York forced four turnovers late and the Elkhorn offense missed two dunks and instead of putting the game away went just 5 of 14 at the line. Despite this being the first loss of the season York head coach Scott Lamberty still had a smile on his face after the game.