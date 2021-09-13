Elizabeth Mestl wins her school's golf invitational

HENDERSON – Galloway Creek Golf Course in Henderson served as the host last Thursday for the Heartland Huskie Invite.

Elizabeth Mestl fired an 82 which was nine strokes clear of Fullerton’s Emily Beed who finished with a 91 and the Grand Island Northwest duo of Amber Mushbach and Callie Collins who came in with a pair of 99s.

Northwest was the team champion as they turned in a team score of 400. Superior was second with 106 and Fullerton was third with a stroke total of 424.

Heartland was fourth with a 441 and Tri-County scored a 560.

Exeter-Milligan’s Rebecca Krupicka led the Timberwolves with a 108, but with just three golfers they did not figure in the team scoring.

Rounding out the Heartland scorecard was medal winner Ruby Kliewer with a 104 for 10th place, Christina Adamson with a 112 and Kambel Newman with a score of 143.

Heartland and Exeter-Milligan will join the Aurora Huskies at Poco Creek Golf Course today at 3 p.m.