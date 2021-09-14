Elizabeth Mestl takes 10-stroke golf win for Heartland

FAIRBURY – The Heartland Huskies didn’t have enough golfers to figure in the team race at Fairbury on Monday, but senior Elizabeth Mestl captured the individual title by 10 strokes over her nearest competitor.

Mestl fired an 83. In second 10 strokes back was Beatrice’s Kiera Paquette. In third was Gracie Shafer of HTRS (Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer) with a 99 while rounding out the top five was Maddie Nielsen of Beatrice with a 101 and Rayne Biltoft of Superior with a 103.

Heartland’s Ruby Kliewer was 17th with a 123 and Kambel Newman fired a 155 for 29th place.

Superior was the team champion with a 438. Second went to Beatrice with a 440 stroke total and in third was Seward with a 474. Golfers from nine teams took part in the meet.

The Huskies were back in action Tuesday at the Aurora tri.