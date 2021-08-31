Eleven errors cook softball Slammers' goose

STROMSBURG – The far right side of the box score told the story for the Polk County Slammers on Monday night in their 17-9 home loss to HWY 91.

Highway 91 had 17 runs, 17 hits, and earned six walks. The Slammers in that far right statistic suffered 11 errors that led to 10 unearned runs for HWY 91.

The Slammer offense did more than enough to get to .500. Polk County had 11 hits, five for extra bases, but defense let them down.

HWY 91 (8-3) led 7-0 before the Slammers could put any runs on the board. The hosts scored one run in the third and six in the fourth as they cut a 10-1 lead to 10-7.

Highway 91 scored in every inning and including three in the fifth, one in the sixth and three more in the seventh, building a huge lead.

The Slammers only managed a run each in the sixth and seventh innings after their six-run eruption in the fourth.

Sophomore Kylee Kroll led the offense with three hits in five trips to the plate. She had a triple and drove in two runs.

Kayleigh Phinney and Christina Rystrom also had multi-hit games with both players picking up two hits. Phinney tripled and drove in a pair of runs, while Rystrom had a double and knocked in two runs.