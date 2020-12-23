Eight straight — Exeter-Milligan girls continue streak

FRIEND — It became clear fairly early that the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves were on a different level than the Friend Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday night in Friend.
Behind four girls with double-figuring scoring, the Timberwolves, rated Class D-2 No. 4 in the Omaha World-Herald, improved to 8-0 on the season with a lopsided 58-32 win.
Exeter-Milligan’s 5-foot-10 junior Emma Olsen was a problem for the Lady Bulldogs’ defense, which struggled to stop the Timberwolves all night. Olsen scored a game-high 17 points and used her size well in the game.
The Timberwolves also got solid efforts from senior Jaiden Papik, junior Cameran Janksy and sophomore Jasmine Turrubiates.
Papik was a terror on defense and hounded the Friend ball handlers for all four quarters. She recorded multiple steals in the win and chipped in with 10 points, seven of which came in the first quarter, which Exeter-Milligan won 19-3.
Turrubiates also added 10 points in the game and did most of her damage in the paint when the Lady Bulldogs’ zone defense fell asleep.
After being held to just three points in the first half, Jansky came alive in the second and gave her team an outside shooting presence by draining two 3s in the third quarter. The Timberwolves actually made four 3s in the game as senior Daisy Kanode made two and finished with six points for head coach Jackson Krejci’s team.
Exeter-Milligan was never threatened in the game, as it led 30-12 at halftime and 43-20 at the end of three.
The Timberwolves will look to keep their winning steak alive at the Silver Lake Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29-30. If they can win that tournament, the Timberwolves get a date with Diller-Odell, which is 5-1.
With the loss on Tuesday night, Friend stays winless at 0-6.
Exeter-Milligan (8-0) 19 11 13 15 — 58
At Friend (0-6) 3 9 8 12 — 32
Exeter-Milligan scoring: Emma Olsen 17, Cameran Jansky 11, Jaiden Papik 10, Jasmine Turrubiates 10, Daisy Kanode 6, Maddie Luzum 2, Savana Krupicka 2.
Friend scoring: Shelby Lawver 10, Avery Kraus 7, Katelynn Schluter 6, Cameryn Brandt 5, Kiarra Fennell 2, Kylie Weber 2.