Eight straight — Exeter-Milligan girls continue streak

FRIEND — It became clear fairly early that the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves were on a different level than the Friend Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday night in Friend.

Behind four girls with double-figuring scoring, the Timberwolves, rated Class D-2 No. 4 in the Omaha World-Herald, improved to 8-0 on the season with a lopsided 58-32 win.

Exeter-Milligan’s 5-foot-10 junior Emma Olsen was a problem for the Lady Bulldogs’ defense, which struggled to stop the Timberwolves all night. Olsen scored a game-high 17 points and used her size well in the game.

The Timberwolves also got solid efforts from senior Jaiden Papik, junior Cameran Janksy and sophomore Jasmine Turrubiates.

Papik was a terror on defense and hounded the Friend ball handlers for all four quarters. She recorded multiple steals in the win and chipped in with 10 points, seven of which came in the first quarter, which Exeter-Milligan won 19-3.

Turrubiates also added 10 points in the game and did most of her damage in the paint when the Lady Bulldogs’ zone defense fell asleep.