Eight-run fourth inning does in York softball at Seward

SEWARD – York played well offensively Tuesday evening at Seward, as the Dukes’ bats scored in each of the first three innings to help overcome a five-run Bluejay first and even the score heading to the bottom of the fourth.

The hosts exploded for another big inning in the home half of the frame, using some York defensive miscues and timely hits to push eight runs across the plate and take the lead for good in a 13-5 loss.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Dukes head coach Kent Meyers said after the game. “I thought maybe we’d cleaned it up in practice after the weekend. We didn’t really look all that well that Saturday but managed to find a win, so we need to find a way to get better.”

The main culprit for York’s struggles Tuesday came defensively, where the visitors committed six errors – including two during the decisive bottom of the fourth.

For the first three and a half innings, the Dukes’ offense was enough to overcome subpar defensive play. After Sam McDaniel drew a one-out walk in the top of the first, Lauryn Mattox clobbered a 1-1 pitch well over the fence in straightaway center for a two-run shot to put York on the board early.

Seward answered back with five runs in the bottom of the frame, three of which came on a missile off the bat of Lovely Hibbert for a home run to center field.

York chipped away at the deficit in the second, as a Maggie Rauert walk and Abrielle Linder single put runners on the corners with two down for Ellie Peterson.

On an 0-2 count, the junior centerfielder smacked the ball into the right-center field gap for a two-run double to trim the deficit to one.

The first batter of the Seward second inning reached on an error, but with one out McDaniel snagged a line drive at shortstop and flipped the ball over to second base to double off the runner and end the inning.

Senior Lauryn Haggadone singled to center field to lead off the top of the third, and Kynli Combs cashed in, lifting a line drive to center for an RBI single to tie the game with one out. However, Seward picked off the courtesy runner and a ground ball ended the inning.

Mattox spun a 1-2-3 bottom of the third to keep the score knotted at five and Linder knocked a one-out single to right field for her second hit of the game, but she was caught stealing and a strikeout ended the rally.

A single and an error put runners on the corners with nobody out for Seward in the bottom of the fourth. A sac bunt pushed across the go-ahead run, and Lauren Frihauf followed with a two-run shot over the centerfield fence to pad the lead.

With two outs, Linder couldn’t come up with a fly ball to left field, allowing another run to score and forcing a pitching change.

McDaniel entered the circle and allowed four consecutive singles as the Bluejays tacked on four more runs to take a 13-5 lead.

Mattox singled with one out in the top of the fifth, but the Dukes managed nothing else offensively as the game ended in an eight-run defeat.

York kept pace for three and a half innings thanks to some solid offensive contributions, as the lineup pushed across five runs on seven hits. The team’s offensive mentality was equally impressive later in the count; four of the Dukes’ seven hits came with two strikes.

“We talk to them every day. When we do batting practice, we have eight hitting stations and each station is different,” Meyers said. “We talk to them about quality at-bats, we talk about what is your approach when you get two strikes? Offensively, I think we’re fine. We just need to clean up our defense.”

Mattox and Linder paced the York offensive effort with a pair of two-hit outings. Mattox also drove in a pair of runs, as did Peterson, who went 1 for 3 with a double.

Combs tallied an RBI single, while Haggadone also notched a hit. McDaniel was kept out of the hit column but did draw two of the Dukes’ three walks.

Ultimately, the game came down to fielding. While Seward only outhit York 10-7, the Bluejays played a clean game defensively. In contrast, the visitors committed six errors.

Mattox took the loss in the circle for York, allowing 10 runs on six hits and a pair of walks with one ‘K’ in 3 2/3 innings. However, four of the sophomore’s runs given up were unearned. She also was not as sharp with her command and ran into some trouble falling behind in the count; the Jays’ two home runs came on a 2-0 and 3-1 count, respectively.

McDaniel recorded one out and gave up three runs – two earned – on four hits. Altogether, five of Seward’s 13 runs were unearned.

“We need to get first pitch strikes,” Meyers said. “We need to catch a ball when it’s thrown to us, and we need to take a lot of infield and a lot of situations. I’m not proud of tonight, but we’ll get better.”