HASTINGS — Three coaches and 13 players have been named to the 2023 Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame. They will be inducted during ceremonies to be held Saturday, June 17th at The Tom Osborne Family Sports Complex in Hastings.

The hall of fame is presented by the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association and sponsored by Cornerstone Bank. The induction ceremony will be held at halftime of the 46th annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game played at Hastings College. Kickoff for the game will be 6 p.m.

The Class of 2023 includes: Players - Greg Bellamy (Farnam), Bryan Dutcher (Greeley-Wolbach), Ben Eisenhart (Culbertson), Matt Kern (North Loup-Scotia), Troy Kleffner (Spalding Academy), Jerry Liewer (Butte), Casey Lund (Newcastle), Chad Micek (St. Edward), Theron Troxel (Coleridge), Jeff Uher (Dodge), Coaches - Harlin Dormann (Leyton), Dean Filipi (Exeter-Milligan), Neil Woofter (Lewiston). Family Legacy- Tony Hoffman (Spencer), Mike Hoffman and Andy Hoffman (Spencer-Naper).

The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to celebrate the history, growth and success of Nebraska eight-man football. For more information check out the virtual Hall of Fame at nebraskaeightmanfootball.com.

Hall of Famer Bios- The York News-Times will run two bios each day through June 17.

CHAD MICEK – ST. EDWARD HIGH SCHOOL

From 1985 to 1988, Chad was an outstanding multi-sport athlete. As a running back for the Beavers, he was a 2x 1,000 yard rusher with 1,465 yards as a junior and 2,093 yards as a senior, while also tallying over 4,000 career rushing yards. As a prep athlete, he was also a multi-time State Champion hurdler and sprinter in the sport of Track & Field. During his senior football season, Chad led St. Edward to the post-season for the first time in nearly a decade and set state records (at the time) for rushing yards (465), rushing touchdowns (9), and total points scored in a single-game (64). He was selected as an All-Goldenrod Conference player multiple times as well as a 1st Team All-State selection. In 1988, he was chosen as the honorary captain of the Class D-1 All-State team and the Eight-Man Offensive Player of the Year. In the summer of 1989, Chad was selected to play in both the Eight Man All-Star Game and the Nebraska Shrine Bowl (becoming the 4th member of his family to be honored). He later attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he became a four-time letter-winner and a three-year starter as a defensive back. The NEMFCA is honored to now welcome him into the Eight Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

COACH DEAN FILIPI – EXETER-MILLIGAN HIGH SCHOOL

Dean played for the Milligan Roosters in the late 1970’s and then returned to coach at his alma mater for nearly 40 years. In a 25-year span, he built one of the state’s top Eight Man Football programs- leading 19 of those teams to the state playoffs. His teams also made three state quarterfinal appearances, one semifinal appearance, had one State Runner-Up finish, and they capped both the 2013 and 2014 seasons as the Class D-1 State Champions. Dean’s record coaching Eight-Man Football was an impressive 165 wins and 80 losses. He was also a highly successful Six-Man football coach for 14 years of his career, winning the state title in 1997. In 2007, he was honored as an Eight Man All-Star assistant coach and later served as the East Head Coach in 2014. Over the years, Coach Filipi sent 15 of his players to participate in the All-Star game before retiring after the 2021 season. He is most proud of building life-long relationships with the many coaches and players that he worked with and against in Nebraska Eight-Man Football. The NEMFCA is honored to now welcome him into the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.