Eight-Man competition heating up as the temperature drops

YORK – It is playoff time for the Eight-Man teams in Nebraska while the 11- and Six-Man squads are playing their final games of the regular season this Friday.
The York News-Times’ coverage area has two undefeated and top-rated teams in their respective classes – Cross County in D-1 and McCool Junction in Six-Man. It’ll be interesting to see how far those two go as the competition heats up and the temperature drops.
Cross County is the No. 2 seed of the east bracket and drew a team it already beat by 20 points back on Aug. 28 – the Clarkson/Leigh Patriots.
The Patriots’ roster has been devastated by injury since that game, however, and Clarkson/Leigh won’t be anywhere near 100 percent. But Cross County is a well-coached team and won’t look past its opening-round opponent from northeast Nebraska this Thursday.
The Cougars’ run game hasn’t slowed down one bit this season. It’s averaging 413.3 yards per game and has two 1,000-yard rushers in senior Isaac Noyd (1,364 yards, 21 touchdowns) and junior Carter Seim (1,312, 21).
Cross County’s defense may be equally impressive. It’s holding opponents to 18 points per game, second-best in the area. Seim is the top tackler at linebacker with 63, while do-everything senior Christian Rystrom, a Dakota Wesleyan football commit, and junior Cory Hollinger both have 57 stops. Hollinger, at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, has an excellent frame and doesn’t look like many Eight-Man players I’ve ever seen. The kid can ball on the basketball court, too.
Speaking of running the ball – Fillmore Central has a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in senior Jake Stoner, who eclipsed the milestone last year, too. Stoner is one of the better athletes in the area, and might be the best running back.
Owen McDonald – remember the name. The kid is pure entertainment on a football field, just like Dana Hobbs was last year for the Mustangs.
McCool Junction is likely going to make another deep playoff run, so if you have time, head over to McCool to watch that senior play the game. It’s a treat.
Centennial quarterback Cooper Gierhan does it all for head coach Evan Klanecky’s team. Last Friday at Lincoln Lutheran, Gierhan threw for 182 yards, rushed for 101 and two touchdowns, kicked a 26-yard field goal and pinned the host Warriors at the 1-yard line with a punt.
Centennial wound up losing the hard-fought game that went down to the final second, but it was fun watching Gierhan operate that spread-option offense from Utica.
York will try to snap a five-game losing skid this Friday at home against Lexington. One player who keeps impressing each time out is linebacker Marley Jensen. He may be undersized, but that obviously doesn’t matter to him as he’s leading the team in tackles with 69 as a junior. He was second on the team last year as a sophomore with 67, too.
Earlier this season, Jensen tied the school record for tackles in a game against Ralston with 20. Know who else racked up 20 stops in one game for the Dukes before? Current Husker Simon Otte and Tom Erwin, a current Wyoming Cowboy.
The YNT area features three 11-man teams in York (Class B), Fillmore Central (C-1) and Centennial (C-2); three Eight Man-1 teams in Exeter-Milligan/Friend, Cross County and Heartland, two Eight Man-2 teams in High Plains and Nebraska Lutheran and two Six Man teams in McCool Junction and Hampton.
Here are the area’s season stat leaders, through Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Area team records through Wednesday, Oct. 21
Cross County, 8-0
McCool Junction, 6-0
Exeter-Milligan/Friend, 4-3
Heartland, 3-5
Centennial, 3-5
Fillmore Central, 3-5
York, 2-5
Nebraska Lutheran, 1-2
Hampton, 2-5
High Plains, 1-6
Scoring offense per game – top 5
1. McCool Junction, 69
2. Cross County, 59
3. Exeter-Milligan/Friend, 37
4. Heartland, 34
5. Nebraska Lutheran, 29
Scoring defense per game – top 5
1. McCool Junction, 11
2. Cross County, 18
3. York, 21
4. Centennial, 25
5. Fillmore Central, 30
Support Local Journalism
Team rushing yards per game – top 5
1. Cross County, 413
2. McCool Junction, 292
3. High Plains, 227
4. Exeter-Milligan/Friend, 219
5. Heartland, 202.5
Team passing yards per game – top 5
1. Nebraska Lutheran, 236
2. Centennial, 153
3. Exeter-Milligan/Friend, 86
4. York, 85
5. Fillmore Central, 68.4
Rushing yards – top 5
1. Isaac Noyd, SR., Cross County, 1,364, 21 TDs
2. Carter Seim, JR., Cross County, 1,312, 21 TDs
3. Jake Stoner, SR., Fillmore Central, 1,087, 14 TDs
4. Owen McDonald, SR., McCool Junction, 835, 25 TDs
5. Nolan Boehr, SR., Heartland, 822, 14 TDs
Passing yards – top 5
1. Nate Helwig, SR., Nebraska Lutheran, 1,517, 20 TDs
2. Cooper Gierhan, SR., Centennial, 1,106, 6 TDs
3. Christian Weber, JR., Exeter-Milligan/Friend, 581, 14 TDs
4. Jake Erwin, SR., York, 570, 2 TDs
5. Keegan Theobald, SO., Fillmore Central, 542, 1 TD
Receiving yards – top 5 (catches, yards)
1. Trevor Hueske, SO., Nebraska Lutheran, (90, 976, 11 TDs)
2. Jake Bargen, JR., Centennial, (52, 651, 4 TDs)
3. Trey Richert, SO., Nebraska Lutheran, (46, 368, 4 TDs)
4. Alex Endorf, SR., Nebraska Lutheran, (28, 245, 4 TDs)
5. Cooper Koch, SR., York, (17, 222)
Tackles – top 5
1. Nolan Boehr, SR., Heartland, 100
2. Zach Quiring, SO., Heartland, 87
3. Dawson Ohrt, JR., Heartland, 76
4. Marley Jensen, JR., York, 69
5. Koby Head, SR., Fillmore Central, 67
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!