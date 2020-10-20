Eight-Man competition heating up as the temperature drops

Speaking of running the ball – Fillmore Central has a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in senior Jake Stoner, who eclipsed the milestone last year, too. Stoner is one of the better athletes in the area, and might be the best running back.

Owen McDonald – remember the name. The kid is pure entertainment on a football field, just like Dana Hobbs was last year for the Mustangs.

McCool Junction is likely going to make another deep playoff run, so if you have time, head over to McCool to watch that senior play the game. It’s a treat.

Centennial quarterback Cooper Gierhan does it all for head coach Evan Klanecky’s team. Last Friday at Lincoln Lutheran, Gierhan threw for 182 yards, rushed for 101 and two touchdowns, kicked a 26-yard field goal and pinned the host Warriors at the 1-yard line with a punt.

Centennial wound up losing the hard-fought game that went down to the final second, but it was fun watching Gierhan operate that spread-option offense from Utica.