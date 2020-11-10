Eight local softball payers earn All-Southern Nebraska Conference honors

UTICA – A total of eight softball players from the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers and Centennial Broncos earned All-Southern Nebraska Conference honors.

Two seniors – Jackie Schelkopf of FC/EM/F and Daylee Dey of Centennial – were selected to the first team.

Schelkopf, a Hastings College women’s basketball commit, had a team-best .536 batting average to go with 45 hits, 30 RBIs and five home runs. She also led the team in steals with 10.

Dey finished with a .412 average with 33 hits, 27 RBIs and four homers. She was tied for first on the team in steals with nine. Dey was also a pitcher and struck out 15 batters in 17 2/3 innings.

Other members of the first team All-SNC included five Fairbury Jeffs in Jami Mans, Brittyn Wenyz, Ellie Ohlde, Jordan Tracy and Marlee Biehl; two Mildford Eagles in Abby Houk and Kaitlyn Klug; and one Wilber-Clatonia Wolverine – Rylee Sand.

Four area players earned second-team honors, including FC/EM/F’s Kelsi Gaston and Megan Rumery, and Centennial’s Kailey Ziegler and Halley Heidtbrink.

Gaston, a junior, had a .442 average with 34 hits, 40 RBIs and a team-high six home runs. Rumery, a senior, batted .279 while recording 24 hits, 24 RBIs and one homer.