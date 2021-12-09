Eight Dukes earn district football honors

YORK – The York Dukes capped the 2021 season with a return to the Class B state playoffs. As a result of their performances this season, eight Dukes earned all-district football honors, including four first-team selections and four honorable mentions.

Linebackers Marley Jensen and Joel Jensen were defensive first-team picks, while tight end Dalton Snodgrass and wide receiver Garrett Ivey both earned first-team nods on offense.

Marley Jensen led the Dukes with 152 total tackles, as he finished his senior campaign averaging 15.2 stops per game. He also recorded an interception and recovered a pair of fumbles.

Joel Jensen notched 59 tackles with four tackles for loss and an interception. The senior also scored a defensive touchdown.

Snodgrass paced York in receiving yards, racking up 254 yards and two touchdowns on 22 receptions. He also ran for 313 yards and four scores. Ivey led the Dukes in receptions, hauling n 25 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown.

Offensive linemen Jude Collingham and Clayton Pinneo earned all-district honorable mention for their work in the trenches. On the other side of the ball, defensive lineman Carter Culotta and linebacker Seth Erickson also earned honorable mention.