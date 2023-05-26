Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

YORK – The York Dukes turned in a pair of solid seasons on the soccer pitch this spring, and they were rewarded for their performance as eight kids – five boys, three girls – earned all-Central Conference honors for their play this season.

The York boys and girls had one first-team selection apiece, as senior Jaxson Alexander earned that honor for the boys and sophomore Lauryn Mattox was a first-teamer for the girls.

Alexander capped his senior year with 12 goals and seven assists for 31 total points, while Mattox finished the season with a trio of goals and three assists for nine total points; defensively, the sophomore also racked up more than one quarter of the Dukes’ 434 steals as her 112 steals was nearly 70 more than the next-best mark on the team.

Senior Andrew Van Gomple gave the Duke boys a second-team all-conference selection; senior Tuva Franklin claimed a spot on the girls’ second-team. Van Gomple notched five goals and trio of assists as he accounted for 13 points this season. Franklin netted a team-high six goals for the York girls; she also tallied an assist to finish with 13 points and added 31 steals on defense.

Neither side had a third-team selection, but a trio of York boys garnered all-conference honorable mention in freshman Logan Davis and seniors Garrett Ivey and Austin Phinney. Senior Josie Loosvelt was a Central Conference honorable mention for the girls.

Davis tallied four goals and three assists for 11 points, while Ivey notched a pair of assists and was one of the Dukes’ top defenders; Phinney recorded 124 saves in 14 games in net. For the York girls, Loosvelt netted three goals and added an assist as she capped her senior year with seven points while ranking second on the team with 58 steals defensively.