East Butler Tigers win CRC wrestling title

BRAINARD – The 2022 Crossroads Conference Wrestling Tournament was held at East Butler High School on Thursday night.

A total of six teams and a junior varsity squd from Centennial competed on Thursday, with the host team, the East Butler Tigers winning the conference title with 144 points to runner-up Shelby-Rising City with 111.5.

Cross County/Osceola was third as they scored 96 points and High Plains ended up in fourth place with 76.

East Butler had three individual champions and five other wrestlers who finished in second at their respective weight class.

The Huskies of Shelby-RC crowned four champions and two wrestlers who finished as runner-up in their bracket.

The Cross County/Osceola Twisters had two champions and High Plains accounted for three grapplers who won their weight class.

The Centennial JV did not have an individual champion, but Cyrus Songster (14-13) at 152 took second place and Nickolas Keith (16-11) was also second at 220 pounds.

Cross County/Osceola