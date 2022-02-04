East Butler Tigers win CRC wrestling title

BRAINARD – The 2022 Crossroads Conference Wrestling Tournament was held at East Butler High School on Thursday night.
A total of six teams and a junior varsity squd from Centennial competed on Thursday, with the host team, the East Butler Tigers winning the conference title with 144 points to runner-up Shelby-Rising City with 111.5.
Cross County/Osceola was third as they scored 96 points and High Plains ended up in fourth place with 76.
East Butler had three individual champions and five other wrestlers who finished in second at their respective weight class.
The Huskies of Shelby-RC crowned four champions and two wrestlers who finished as runner-up in their bracket.
The Cross County/Osceola Twisters had two champions and High Plains accounted for three grapplers who won their weight class.
The Centennial JV did not have an individual champion, but Cyrus Songster (14-13) at 152 took second place and Nickolas Keith (16-11) was also second at 220 pounds.
Cross County/Osceola
Class C No. 1 rated 160-pounder Cameron Graham continued to pile up the victories as he went 3-0 and improved to 45-0 with three wins, all by pin. No match lasted longer than 1:47.
The only other bracket champion was Ethan Brehm who won both his matches by medical forfeit.
Second place efforts went to Koy Mentink (20-29) at 106, Tyler Shoup at 120 and Andrew Dubas at 182.
High Plains
The Storm sent six wrestlers to the mat Thursday and produced three champions.
At 106 pounds Hudson Urkoski improved to 27-10 as he went 4-0. Javier Marino (32-9) also had a 4-0 day at 132 pounds and at 138 pounds it was Wyatt Urkoski with three wins to move to 30-12 on the season.
The final weekend of high school regular season wrestling has the Cross County/Osceola Twisters in action at Grand Island Central Catholic.
The Nebraska State Duals are also taking place at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds with Fillmore Central the only area team to make the 32 team field.