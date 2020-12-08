East Butler’s trio of Pierce, Bouc and Malina too much for Exeter-Milligan

BRAINARD — Last Friday in Exeter, Jackson Beethe did everything he could to will the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves to a win over the Osceola Bulldogs by leading all scorers with 30 points.

It wasn’t enough, however, as Exeter-Milligan lost by just one point.

The Timberwolves were back on the court looking for their first win of the season again on Tuesday night, this time in Brainard to face the East Butler Tigers.

Beethe, an athletic 6-foot-3 senior, had a team-high 19 points. But East Butler, behind a game-high 28 points from sophomore Alex Pierce, defended its home court with a 68-56 victory. The Eagles are now 2-1 while the Timberwolves are winless at 0-3.

East Butler’s trio of scoring guards — Pierce, and seniors Collin Bouc and Josh Malina — enjoyed strong shooting nights and their offense proved too hard to stop for the Timberwolves. Pierce, a crafty guard, was deadly at the free-throw line, sinking 16 of 18 attempts. Bouc and Malina finished with 18 and 15 points, respectively. Pierce, Bouc and Malina each made two 3s as well to provide an outside presence.