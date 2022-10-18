East Butler out lasts Hampton 2-1 in consolation round at CRC

YORK – The Hampton Hawks held a 22-19 lead over the East Butler Tigers late in the third set.

East Butler came out of a timeout, went on a 5-0 run and never gave the lead back as they won the match 19-25, 25-22 and 25-23.

East Butler improves to 15-15 on the year while the Hawks fall to 8-20.

East Butler out-hit the Hawks 29-24 in the kill department. Madison Dewitt led the way with 11 kills; Katie Haney added nine and Carynn Bongers finished with six including the match winner.

Hampton made life tough on the Tigers early as their serve game netted seven aces, six of those in the first two sets.

The Hawks were led at the net by Nevaeh Lukassen and freshman Gavin Gilmore with seven kills each, while senior Lillian Dose added six.

Both teams finished with two blocks. Lukassen and Dose each had one for the Hawks and Bongers had both stuffs for the Tigers.