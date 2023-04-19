FRIEND – The girls team race at the Friend invite was a three-team battle all day long, but in the end it was East Butler who emerged with the crown Tuesday.

The Tigers netted 98 points to edge out both Cross County and Dorchester for the top spot; the Cougars finished runner-up with 95 points and Dorchester took third with 92. While a mere six points separated the top three spots on the team leaderboard, things spaced out quickly after that.

Nebraska Lutheran finished in a distant fourth place with 56 points and Meridian rounded out the top five with 49, one ahead of Deshler.

The Cougar 4x100 relay crossed the line in 54.10 seconds to take gold, but the team’s other event wins came in the field.

Sophomore Lindee Kelley leapt 34-7 to win the triple jump, while junior Lilly Peterson took home the victory in the discus with a hurl of 109-2 to pace the field by just over 10 feet. Both girls’ marks were season bests.

Sarah Forsberg netted a pair of runner-up finishes for the Cougars in the triple (33-0½) and long jumps (15-4), while Kylee Krol took silver in the pole vault after clearing 8-6 and Ellasyn Pinkelman tallied the team’s fourth second-place finish in the 800 (2:42.10).

Cross County’s 4x400 relay timed in at 4:45.20 to take second, while the 4x800 quartet of Cheyenne Watts, Pinkelman, Kaleena Nuttelman and Naima Ramirez crossed the line in 11:50.52 to take bronze.

In the 400, Kelley and Peterson both scored for Cross County, as the former ran a 1:06.70 to take third and the latter finished sixth. Freshman Ema Dickey placed fourth in the shot put (31-8) and fifth in the 100 (13.60), while Lucy Berggren ran fourth in the 100 hurdles (18.01) and fifth in the 300 (55.40).

Nebraska Lutheran did not tally an event title Tuesday, but Sam Hueske still turned in a solid outing for the Knights. The freshman took silver in the 200 (28.20), bronze in the 100 (13.20) and placed fourth in the long jump (15-1½) as she tallied 18 of Lutheran’s 56 points.

The Knights ran second and fourth in the 1600, as Marissa Endorf clocking in at 6:15.90 and Ann Prigge followed behind at 6:42.70. Bethany Fox added a bronze in the 3200, which she ran in 14:59.60, while senior Jasmine Malchow took silver in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.50 seconds.

In the high jump, Tenley Williamson passed the bar at 4-8 and placed fourth. The Knights’ 4x100 relay also finished fourth, as did Prigge, Fox, Endorf and Lily Otte in the 4x800.

Cross County will be back in action Tuesday at the Shelby-Rising City invite, and both the Cougars and Knights will compete at the CRC meet in Osceola on Saturday, April 29.

Team scores

1. East Butler (EB), 98; 2. Cross County (CC), 95; 3. Dorchester (DOR), 92; 4. Nebraska Lutheran (NL), 56; 5. Meridian (MER), 49; 6. Deshler (DESH), 48; 7. Parkview Christian (PC), 46; 8. Diller-Odell (DO), 24; 9. Crete (CRE), 16; 10. Friend (FRI), 2; 11. Southern (SOU), 1

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Camryn Kocian, EB, 12.30; 3. Sam Hueske, NL, 13.20; 5. Ema Dickey, CC, 13.60

200 – 1. Maria Pastrelo, PC, 27.71; 2. Sam Hueske, NL, 28.20

400 – 1. Maria Pastrelo, PC, 1:02.60; 3. Lindee Kelley, CC, 1:06.70; 6. Lilly Peterson, CC, 1:08.30

800 – 1. Reese Kozisek, EB, 2:41.26; 2. Ellasyn Pinkelman, CC, 2:42.10

1600 – 1. Reese Kozisek, EB, 6:12.56; 2. Marissa Endorf, NL, 6:15.90; 4. Ann Prigge, NL, 6:42.70

3200 – 1. Micaela Loarca, DOR, 14:37.90; 3. Bethany Fox, NL, 14:59.60

100 Hurdles – 1. Baylor Behrens, DOR, 16.90; 2. Jasmine Malchow, NL, 17.50; 4. Lucy Berggren, CC, 18.01

300 Hurdles – 1. Baylor Behrens, DOR, 49.69; 5. Lucy Beggren, CC, 55.40

4x100 – 1. CC, 54.10; 4. NL, 55.30

4x400 – 1. DOR, 4:42.40; 2. CC, 4:45.20

4x800 – 1. EB, 11:15.90; 3. CC, 11:52.50; 4. NL, 12:03.60

High Jump – 1. Maria Pastrelo, PC, 4-10; 4. Tenley Williamson, NL, 4-8

Pole Vault – 1. Kaylee Pribyl, MER, 12-0; 2. Kylee Krol, CC, 8-6

Long Jump – 1. Kaylee Pribyl, MER, 16-8; 2. Sarah Forsberg, CC, 15-4; 4. Sam Hueske, NL, 15-1½

Triple Jump – 1. Lindee Kelley, CC, 34-7; 2. Sarah Forsberg, CC, 33-0½

Shot Put – 1. Bailey Theis, DOR, 35-7¼; 4. Ema Dickey, CC, 31-8

Discus – 1. Lilly Peterson, CC, 109-2