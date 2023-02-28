YORK – During much of the month of January, the York boys were prone to slow starts, a factor that contributed to a 1-3 skid from Jan. 13-21. In Tuesday night’s B-7 district final matchup, however, the Dukes did the exact opposite.

York dealt the McCook Bison a strong uppercut from the opening tip as the No. 7 seed in Class B knocked down 8 of its first 9 shots en route to a 23-7 run to open the game. McCook weathered the Dukes’ early surge and climbed to within two points midway through the third quarter, but York countered back with a lengthy run to begin the fourth quarter as the Dukes secure their first ticket to the state tournament with a 66-54 win.

“I think the kids had three great days of preparation, and we’ve been telling them all year that’s our key. You’ve got to prepare, prepare, prepare, and they prepared real hard,” York head coach Scott Lamberty said after the game. “They watched the film, they understood the scouting report and we got hot at the start, they got hot to bring it back to five or six, but we just stayed the course and had a run to start the fourth quarter. That extended it to a point where it was comfortable.”

Early on, all signs pointed to a York blowout. Ryan Huston opened the scoring with a bucket on the game’s first possession, the Dukes forced back-to-back turnovers on the defensive end and Barrett Olson canned a 3-ball to put the Dukes up 6-0 and force a McCook timeout 54 seconds into the ballgame.

Olson added another bucket before the Bison finally got on the board, but Huston and Garrett Ivey drilled back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to push the cushion to 14-2.

After McCook trimmed the deficit to seven, Olson embarked on a personal 9-0 run capped by rolling in a layup through contact off a steal and converting the ensuing and-one. The Bison countered with a 5-0 run and trailed by 11 with eight minutes in the books.

A large reason for McCook’s ability to weather the early York surge was a scorching streak from senior Evan Humphrey, who canned six 3-pointers and racked up 20 points during the second and third stanzas.

The Bison got to as close as 41-39 with 2:12 remaining in the third period, but Ryan Seevers crashed the offensive glass to roll in a putback and Olson canned a trey to pad the York cushion back to seven. By the end of the frame, McCook trailed by just five, 48-43, with eight minutes left in the ballgame.

At that point, York’s experienced core took over the ballgame. Huston, Seevers and Olson each recorded buckets early in the fourth quarter as a 6-0 run extended the Dukes’ lead to 54-43 with 6:24 to play.

The hosts weren’t done yet, however. Leading 60-48, Olson banked in a triple from the top of the key – his sixth 3-ball of the night – and Huston cashed in on 3 of 4 foul shots to cap a 6-0 run and put the Dukes on top by 18.

In the end, McCook made just one field goal over the first 6:30 of the fourth quarter as an extended 18-5 York run essentially iced the game. Both sides cleared their benches with 1:13 to play, but the Bison reserves rattled off six straight points to make the final margin look closer at 66-54.

“I think we’ve been doing that pretty well all year, with a couple of exceptions. I think the best thing was Garrett switched over to No. 11 (Humphrey), which had a fresh body on him,” Lamberty said of the fourth-quarter surge. “Garrett did a fantastic job getting through screens. He’s not normally doing that; he’s normally guarding the point guard, but he took him so we could get a little break. Offensively, we got to the basket several times for some easy looks, and then Barrett hit a couple threes.”

After the game, Olson said the team’s trust in each other, knowing a state tournament spot was up for grabs, allowed the Dukes to just go out and play basketball as they “went out there and took it.”

“A big deal for all of our sports is to win the fourth quarter,” Ivey said after the game. “We knew we this was the biggest game of our lives, and we knew if we wanted to win it we had to play like we wanted to win.”

In the first half, York knocked down 14 of 24 shots, including 6 of 12 attempts from beyond the arc. Olson drilled 5 of his first 6 shots and splashed down each of his first three 3-pointers, as the senior racked up 14 of the Dukes’ 23 points in the first quarter and was up to 16 at halftime.

“We came out hot on offense and continued that momentum through the entire game,” he said. “Once it came to the second half, we were consistent offensively, but we were also consistent defensively. That’s what helped us win the game.”

Over the final 16 minutes, the Dukes shot just under 50% from the floor as they hit 10 of 21 shots. After going just 4 of 12 from the floor in the third quarter, they rolled in 6 of 9 shots in the final stanza to cross the finish line.

“It was a great game. Last year we were in the same game, but we came out really sluggish and really slow,” Ivey said after the game. “We knew we couldn’t do that because this team can score the ball really well, so we knew it we wanted to win we had to come out fast, and that’s exactly what we did.”

For the game, the Dukes shot 53.3% (24 of 45) from the floor and buried 10 of 20 attempts from downtown. York also connected on 8 of 15 foul shots and unofficially held a slim 28-27 edge on the glass.

Olson led the way, drilling 10 shots from the floor – including six of York’s 10 triples – as the senior poured in a game-high 27 points.

“I knew it could have been my last game, so I put everything into the bag and I let it go,” he said. “I love my teammates, I love the coaches. We all work so hard. It feels so good to win with these guys, and we’re going to state so it feels amazing, especially with these guys.”

Behind him, Huston netted six of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and Ivey added 12. Seevers finished with nine points, while Austin Phinney rounded out the scoring with four.

“Huston hit a couple threes and then he did what he does best, which is get to the basket off the dribble,” Lamberty said. “He got on a couple of rebounds and putbacks, Barrett had a couple of putbacks and so did Phinney. Overall, they did everything to complement each other.”

McCook shot 20 of 54 (37%) from the floor for the game, including 9 of 30 (30%) from beyond the arc. After notching 20 points in the second and third quarters, Humphrey added just one more after York’s defensive changes and finished with 21 to pace the Bison.

“Ryan was playing good defense the whole game, he was just on fire and we couldn’t do anything about it,” Ivey said of the switch. “We decided to switch things up and changed a few things guarding-wise to try and make more pressure for him and make things difficult, and that’s what happened.”

In the end, it was the Dukes who cut down the nets and celebrated a return to the state tournament for the first time since 2019. It’s the first trip to Lincoln for a decorated senior class; Ivey, Seevers, Olson and Phinney are among the seven-man group that will cap their careers with a state appearance.

“It’s a fantastic class, I love them. I watched in eighth grade when they were playing there, and I knew it was a class that can be special – and they are,” Lamberty said. “They’re a bunch of great young men, they work hard, they trust each other and they’re sure fun to watch. For them, it’s important because they worked so hard for it, and they earned it. I’m proud of this group.”

Standing on the floor after the game with the net from one of the baskets draped around his neck, Ivey said this year’s senior class was a tight-knit group and recognized how important ending their high school careers in Lincoln meant to them.

“It feels pretty good. Ever since we were kids we’ve been watching the Dukes, and we always wanted to be there, so it’s pretty exciting,” he said. “We’re all pretty pumped for it, but we’ve got to go back to practice and get to work.”