Early St. Mary scoring run buries E-M's state hopes

ALBION – After a 6 for 17 first half shooting performance and 16 turnovers, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves trailed D-2 No. 5 St. Mary’s 33-17 in the D2-3 District final at Boone Central High School.

Exeter-Milligan needed to come out in the third quarter and turn the tide of the game quickly and St. Mary’s gave them a chance.

St. Mary’s had just two points over the first four minutes, but EM was unable to make up any ground and ended their season with a 56-32 loss.

Exeter-Milligan ends their year with a record of 18-10, while the St. Mary’s Cardinals advance to the D2 State Championships which open Monday, March 7 and run through Saturday, March 12.

St. Mary’s sophomore Alissa Brabec led all players with 24 points as she was 6 of 9 from 3-point range and 8 of 14 overall. Also in double figures for the Cardinals was another sophomore, Myra Hedstrom, with 14.

Exeter-Milligan was led by senior Cameran Jansky with 13. Next in line were junior Jozie Kanode with six and senior Emma Olsen with five.

The Timberwolves made it 33-19 early in the third quarter, but never got any closer. Despite the Cardinals hitting just one of their first eight attempts in the quarter and going 3 of 15, the shots were not falling for the Timberwolves either.

St. Mary’s still outscored EM 8-7 in the quarter and the writing was on the wall after that.

The Timberwolves were 10-39 from the field and according to the final stats went 0-12 on 3-point shots. St. Mary was 19 of 50 and 8-13 on 3-point attempts.

The Cardinals held the Timberwolves to one shot with each possession as they out boarded EM 38-22.

Three seniors dressed out for the final time on Friday night when Jansky, Olsen and Madison Luzum played their final game in Exeter-Milligan colors.

St. Mary’s will return everyone with the exception of 6-0 Charley Minarek who had seven points in the win and a bushel basket of rebounds.

Exeter-Milligan (18-9) 6 11 7 8-32

St. Mary’s (18-6) 18 15 8 15-56

EM (32)- Krupicka 2, Staskal 3, Jansky 13, Kanode 6, Turrubiates 1, Olsen 5, Luzum 2. Totals-10-39 (0-12) 12-17-32.

SM (56)-Barlow 1, Brabec 24, Williamson 4, Hedstrom 14, Reiman 6, Minarek 7. Totals-19-50 (8-13) 10-15 56