Early rallies power Knights past Eagles in four sets

WACO – In each of the first three sets Thursday night, the College View Academy Eagles took leads late against Nebraska Lutheran. Twice, the host Knights came all the way back, stealing the first and third sets to spark a 3-1 win and move to 2-4 on the year.

“We had a couple injuries earlier this week and were working back from those, so the first set we didn’t have Marissa (Endorf). It kind of showed, but they really well with being in different positions and got through that set,” Knights head coach Moriah Hackbarth said. “Our communication broke down a little bit in the middle, but through it all they brought it back together and played with the fire and camaraderie that they normally do. At the end of the day they glorified their Savior with what they did, so it was cool to watch them play and it makes me excited to see what other lows they can come back from in the future.”

Lutheran trailed 20-16 in the opening set but ripped off four consecutive points to tie it up. After the next two rallies went to the Eagles, a Kaylee Schoen block sparked another Knights run. Lily Otte followed up the block with two kills in the next four points as the hosts capped the set on a 9-2 run to squeak out a 25-22 win.

College View answered back in the second set, using a decisive run late to break open what had been a 16-15 cushion into a 25-16 win.

With the match evened at one apiece, the Eagles built up leads of 9-4, 12-8 and 19-16. Each time, however, the Knights answered back. Both teams stood knotted at 22 before a Schoen kill, Lutheran point and Otte ace gave Nebraska Lutheran a 25-22 win and a 2-1 edge in the match.

“The big change was instead of just putting the ball over, it was placing the ball over,” Hackbarth said of the team’s mindset to rally. “They did a great job being mindful of where they’re placing that ball. They were looking for the open spots, they found them and they did so as a team, which is really cool.”

The Knights opened up an 18-15 lead in the fourth set before a 6-1 run opened up some breathing room. College View fought off a pair of match points, but Marissa Endorf came up with a kill to end the set 25-18 and the match 3-1.

Otte said after the match she thought the Knights lost focus a little bit in the second set, but the hosts rebounded to erase several deficits in the third set and closed the match on a high note in the fourth.

“We just remembered that we weren’t here to be taken advantage of and we were the ones who were going to take our own points,” she said. "We weren’t going to wait for them to give them to us, we were going to take them. Once we realized that, it switched in every one of us and we knew what to do. I think we progressively played better and better. It was a great team win.”

The senior powered the Knights’ attack with a match-high 11 kills, while Endorf added 10 winners of her own. Together, the duo almost recorded more kills than College View did as a team; the Eagles unofficially finished the match with 24 winners.

Lutheran’s Jasmine Malchow added six kills, Schoen tallied three and Rebecca Hueske notched two as the Knights finished with 32 for the match.

Makenzie Derr unofficially notched nine winners to pace the Eagles in defeat.

At the service line, Hueske crushed half of Nebraska Lutheran’s six aces, while Otte had two and Endorf tallied one.

Otte also led the Knights’ effort at net with a match-high four blocks. Malchow, Hueske, Endorf and Schoen all had one rejection apiece in the win.

The senior finished the night as the match leader in both kills (11) and blocks (4) and added a pair of aces to boot. In Lutheran’s rallies in the first and third sets, Otte routinely made plays to spark the comebacks.

“Honestly, I just have to remember I can’t over think everything and have to trust my muscle memory to get me there,” she said. “Once I just start playing it kind of happens. I just have to let go of my mind and starting playing.”