Early offensive Fillmore Central blast buries Fullerton 79-45

SHELBY – The Fillmore Central Panthers wanted to be in the championship game of the Shelby-Rising City Huskies Holiday Basketball Tournament, but a one-point 58-57 loss to Clarkson-Leigh on Wednesday denied them the opportunity.

On Thursday they faced the Fullerton Warriors for third place and took out some frustrations racing to a 20-11 first quarter lead and never looking back in the 79-45 win over the Warriors.

The Panthers Dan Stoner had a lot to do with Fullerton’s 43-19 deficit at the half as he scored 13 in the first quarter and eight more in the second as the Panthers were 19 of 34 from the field in the first half alone. They would finish 33 of 62 and 4 of 14 on 3-point shots. They were a respectable 10 of 15 at the line.

Fullerton had trouble taking care of the ball as they committed 28 turnovers and were out rebounded 43-28 allowing the Panthers 33 more possessions on those two stats alone.

Fullerton tried to stay in the game early behind sophomore Fletcher Dubas who scored nine of his team-high 15 points in the first quarter. The Warriors went 1 of 11 from the field in the second quarter as the Panthers built an insurmountable lead.

Other than Stoner’s 23, Carson Asche added 12 and Kade Cooper had nine. A total of 12 different players scored in the game for Fillmore Central.

Fullerton was 15 of 36 from the field and that included 5 of 15 on 3-point shots. They had a solid night at the free throw line as they hit of 13 of 17 chances.

Fullerton will be back in action on Thursday, January 8 as they travel to Central City to take on the Bison in the new state of the arts dome.

Fillmore Central (4-5) 20 23 20 15-79

Fullerton (2-6) 11 8 11 15-45

FC (79) – Schelkopf 2, Kimbrough 2, K. Theobald 3, Tweedy 8, Wusk 2, Cooper 9, Stoner 23, Asche 12, Ki. Theobald 5, Hagglund 8, Wurtz 2, Vrbka 3. Totals-33-61 (4-14) 10-15 79

FUL (45)- T. Gochenour 5, Sullivan 6, N. Dubas 3, Horn 6, T. Gonsior 3, F. Dubas 15, H. Gonsior 5, Zweiner 2. Totals-13-42 (5-15) 13-17-45.