Early Jeffs run holds up against Centennial girls

UTICA – The Centennial Bronco girls opened the second half with full court pressure against the Fairbury Jeffs.

Centennial was trailing at the time 18-6 and needed a spark against a Jeffs defense that had held them to 2 of 9 from the field in the first half.

The Broncos scored the first six points of the second half to get within 18-12, but the momentum stopped there and Fairbury opened the lead back to double digits and went on to claim the 39-22 win.

When the Broncos climbed back to within six points, Fairbury went to a methodical passing game that at one time milked two minutes and 53 seconds off the clock.

That seemed to slow any momentum the Broncos had built to start the third quarter.

Centennial was still within seven points at the quarter as they out-scored the Jeffs 9-4 in the third.

The Broncos opened the final eight minutes with a free throw from Savannah Horne to make it 22-16, but Fairbury went on an 8-0 run to make it 30-16.

The big blow was a 3-pointer from Hannah Roberston that gave the Jeffs a 14 point lead with 4:14 to play.