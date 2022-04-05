Early Hastings blitz dooms Duke girls on soccer pitch

HASTINGS – On Tuesday afternoon, Hastings booted the ball past Sam McDaniel in the York net to put the Tigers on top just under 4:30 into the teams’ soccer tilt. With 21:44 left in the first half, Hastings’ lead had ballooned to 3-0 thanks to a pair of early goals from Nizel Espinoza Nunez.

Then, York stuck Josie Loosvelt on Nunez, and the junior provided a spark for the Dukes defensively. Hastings unofficially launched 29 shots Tuesday afternoon, but the Tigers did not score over the game’s final 60 minutes. However, the early explosion proved to be enough as York dropped to 0-7 on the season in a 3-0 defeat.

“The second half was the best half we’ve had this year. We learned how to play physical. We were learning that in the first half, it was something we built on and we kept emphasizing in the second half,” Dukes head coach Rich Saxer said. “‘Let’s be physical. We’ve got to get into their bodies to win the ball. We can’t just watch the ball, we’ve got to get into them.’ We’re going to keep doing that. It seems like a little bit of a breakthrough because I think we’ve got a bright future the rest of the way. We played a very tough team that’s 6-1 and we played them fairly even in the second half, so it’s uplifting moving forward.”

Hastings got whatever it wanted offensively early in the first half as the Tigers pelted McDaniel with an array of shots from all over the field. Three times in the first 20 minutes, the ball found a way past the Dukes’ goalkeeper into the back of the net, and a rout appeared imminent.

Nunez sparked Hastings with a pair of early goals, but York found success after Loosvelt switched onto her defensively.

“She had already scored a couple of times, she was dangerous like crazy, and Josie got into her and played very physical against her,” Saxer said. “Once we shut her down, it was a much more even game. In fact, it was an even game the last 60 minutes. In the second half, they moved her to the other side to get away from Josie, so we stuck Josie to her and said just stick with her the whole time.”

After the early onslaught, Hastings continued to attack throughout the rest of the first half as the Tigers spent the overwhelming majority of the opening 40 minutes on York’s end of the field. The hosts unofficially outshot the Dukes 22-2 in the first half, but 13 saves from McDaniel kept the deficit at three heading into halftime.

“She’s doing a great job. She made some great saves tonight,” Saxer said of McDaniel, who unofficially finished with 15 saves. “We want her to be a little more aggressive, but she’s made all the stops she should make and being a rookie keeper, that’s all you can ask for. She’s learning, she’s getting better every game, but she’s making some great saves.”

While Hastings held an overwhelming shot advantage in the first half, York played the Tigers mostly even over the final 40 minutes. Loosvelt’s defensive presence continued to hold Nunez in check, and the junior even managed to prevent a fourth Hastings goal by keeping a ball alive after it got past McDaniel.

Both sides unofficially launched seven shots in the second half, but the Hastings goalkeeper notched five saves to preserve the shutout in a 3-0 win. The Tigers held a 29-9 edge in shots for the game, but Saxer said the Dukes’ play during the second half provided some crucial positive momentum moving forward.

“This was an uplifting game,” he said. “You never like to lose and we’d like to score because scoring’s difficult against good teams, but I’m super energized these last 60 minutes that we can play with good teams and battle hard. We’re going to keep focusing on physical play because that was our recipe for some good things out there.”