Early Duke fireworks fizzle out in 7-3 loss to Lakeview

COLUMBUS – The first meeting between York and the Columbus Lakeview Vikings this year is one the Dukes would just as soon forget.

The number 8 in the third column of the box score told the story as York allowed seven un-earned runs in that 9-1 loss at the Lakeview tournament.

Flip the calendar ahead to this Thursday and the same two teams, at the same field as the first meeting, met in the opening round of the Central Conference tournament.

This time the Dukes jumped on Lakeview freshman Cali Bentz for two runs when senior Lauryn Haggadone rewrote the career home run record yet again with a blast to dead center field.

That lead would hold up for two outs into the bottom of the first as Lakeview scored three times, took a 3-2 lead, extended it to 7-2 and improved to a record of 18-7 with the 7-3 win.

York matched Lakeview in hits with seven, but nine runners were left on base by the Dukes in just five innings. They had several chances to get back into the game with a timely hit, but could not get the job done.

Junior Ellie Gartner led the offense with two hits while Haggadone, Maggie Rauert, Ellie Peterson, Kynli Combs and Avery Albers had one hit each. Albers hit a triple in the fourth but was left stranded on the base. A Combs single drove in the other Duke run in the fifth.

Lakeview’s offense was led by Haley Frenzen who was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Ayshia DeLancey who had two hits and one run batted in.

Bentz recorded the win as she pitched five innings and allowed seven hits. All three runs were earned and the freshman struck out nine Dukes.

Sophomore Lauryn Mattox took the loss. She pitched 4 2/3 innings, gave up seven hits, three earned runs and struck out six.

York 9, Lexington 3

The York bats were alive against the Lexington Minutemaids as they pounded out 12 hits in the 9-3 win to improve their record to 12-14 on the season.

York plated two in the first and after Lexington cut the deficit to 2-1 with a run in the second, the Dukes added one run in the second and five more in the fourth to open an 8-1 lead.

The offense was led by Sam McDaniel with a 3 for 4 effort at the plate with one RBI; Mattox was 2 for 4 with a run batted in; Haggadone homered and had two hits and drove in two runs, while Rauert, Gartner, Peterson and Albers all accounted for one RBI.

Mattox pitched six innings and she allowed six hits, two earned runs and two Ks.

York will return to Bradshaw Park on Monday, October 3 in the first game of the B-7 subdistrict at 3 p.m. The other side of the bracket has Blue River taking on Aurora.