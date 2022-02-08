Early Cougar lead spells doom for Panther boys

GENEVA – The Sandy Creek Cougars came right out in the first quarter and buried their first three 3-pointers to open a 9-2 lead over the Fillmore Central Panthers in boys’ SNC basketball.

Fillmore Central got some great looks in the first half, but the ball was not falling for the Panthers who trailed 27-11 at the break and hit just 4 of 21 shots from the field.

The second half was played pretty much on even terms, which was fine with the Cougars, but not a good scenario for the home town Panthers.

Sandy Creek never let the lead slip below 14 points and finished off the Panthers with a strong fourth quarter free throw shooting performance in the Cougars’ 53-34 win.

Sandy Creek went 12 of 13 from the free throw line over the final eight minutes and was in the one-and-one bonus with 7:49 to play in the game.

The Panthers trimmed the Cougar lead to 14 points on four separate occasions, but two turnovers and two missed shots kept them from making up any more ground in the second half.

SC was 14 of 35 from the field and 5 of 15 on 3-point shots. They were 20 of 26 at the free throw line.