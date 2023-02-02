UTICA – The Centennial girls basketball team came out firing on all cylinders Thursday night, giving the top-seeded Milford Eagles everything they could handle for four full quarters before the Broncos’ spirited upset bid fell just short in a 31-26 loss in the SNC tournament semifinals.

“The girls battled hard. We just had two really inconsistent quarters,” Broncos head coach Jake Polk said. “It’s tough to beat a top-5 team in the class above you when you score two points in the second and fourth quarter, but our effort was there. The execution at times was not in the cards for us.”

The Broncos buried four of their first five 3-pointers to build a 13-6 lead after eight minutes before both sides went scoreless for nearly the first four minutes of the second quarter as defenses reigned supreme.

However, Milford’s Ayla Roth heated up over the final four minutes of the first half, scoring 10 points to spark an 11-0 run as the Eagles held Centennial scoreless in the second stanza and carried a 17-13 lead into the second half.

Coming out of the locker room to begin the third quarter, Bronco guard Savannah Horne slowly took over the game. The junior canned a 3-ball to open the scoring in the stanza, then rattled off a personal 6-0 run to tie the game at 22 late in the period.

After Karley Naber rolled in a bucket with 36 seconds left in the quarter, Centennial went to the final frame up a pair thanks to an 8-0 run over the final 2:31 of the third stanza.

Early in the fourth quarter, Tanya Miller knocked down a shot from long range to put Milford back in front 25-24. The Broncos weren’t finished yet, however, as Horne again tickled the twine on a jumper to make it 26-25 Centennial with 3:28 remaining in the ballgame.

Roth answered with a bucket on the other end, converted the and-one, and Centennial did not score again as Milford did just enough at the foul line to create some separation late for a 31-26 win.

The Broncos scored 13 points in the first quarter and 11 more in the third, but it wasn’t enough to offset Milford’s combined 20-2 run in the second and fourth periods.

Both defenses turned in salty efforts as Horne and Roth combined for 29 of the game’s 57 total points. Centennial shot 5 of 15 from three but just 8 of 31 from the floor overall as a feisty upset bid came up five points short.

Horne paced the Broncos with 14 points, Naber added eight and Catelynn Bargen finished with four. Only three Broncos scored in the contest.

Roth poured in a game-high 15 points for Milford, which shot 9 of 42 from the floor, 5 of 19 from beyond the arc and 8 of 15 at the foul line. Miller added seven points, Izzy Yeackley followed with six and Kaitlin Kontor amassed two. Taylor Roth rounded out the scoring with one point.

Milford held a slim 28-26 edge on the glass, but the Eagles also won the turnover battle 21-10 to punch a ticket to the SNC finals. Centennial dropped to 14-7 and will take on the loser of the other semifinal between Superior and Thayer Central in the third-place game on Saturday.

“Holding them to 31 twice, we’re going to win a lot of games only giving up 31 points. Unfortunately we just couldn’t find enough scoring tonight, the scoring production we only had three girls score,” Polk said. “We have to find more opportunities for the girls to score as coaches, and that comes down to the play calls, preparation and execution. Savannah Horne had a great game for us. She missed the Milford game the last time we played them because she was sick, so she definitely made up for that.”