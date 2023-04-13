OSCEOLA – A field of 10 teams gathered at the Osceola High School track on Wednesday for the 2023 High Plains Storm invite.

Among them were York News-Times area coverage schools Cross County, Exeter-Milligan, Nebraska Lutheran, Hampton and the Storm.

The Nebraska Christian Eagles scored nearly half of their points in three races to win the team title, as they racked up 46 points combined in the 800, 1600 and 3200.

NC finished with 98 points, High Plains was second with 76, Cross County third with 70, fourth was Giltner with 64 and Shelby-Rising City rounded out the top five with 61.

Nebraska Lutheran was seventh with 43, Exeter-Milligan tallied 36 points for eighth and Hampton was ninth with 13.

High Plains won two events as Gavin Morris posted the top time in the 200 meters; he also placed second in the 100. The 4x100 relay (members listed in the results) won the event and the Storm’s 4x400 relay was third. The Storm also got a strong performance from Brodey Spurling, who was second in the triple jump, third in the long jump and third in the 110 high hurdles.

Cross County had two event champions as Jackson Lindburg won the 300 hurdles and also placed third in the high jump, while junior Alex Noyd had the top throw in the discus and placed second in the shot put. Noyd accounted for 18 team points, while Lindburg had 16.

Exeter-Milligan’s Tyler Due cleared 12-0 and won the pole vault while also scoring points for the Timberwolves in the 110- and 300-hurdles with a second and fourth place, respectively.

The Timberwolves’ Carver Kanode accounted for 14 points in the field events as he placed second in the long jump and third in the vault.

Nebraska Lutheran senior Trey Richert cleared 6-0 to win the high jump, and Trevor Hueske scored 12 points for the Knights in the sprints with a fourth in the 1oo and second in the 200.

Hampton scored 13 points with six of those coming in the Hawks’ third-place 4x800 relay and four more coming from Eli Arndt with a fourth place in the 3200.

Exeter-Milligan will host their annual invite next Tuesday, April 18 at McCool Junction. On that same day Cross County and Nebraska Lutheran will compete at the Friend invite.

On Thursday, April 20 the High Plains Storm and Hampton Hawks will be at the Palmer invite.

Boys team scoring-1.Nebraska Christian (NC) 98; 2.High Plains (HP) 76; 3.Cross County (CC) 70; 4.Giltner (GIL) 64; 5.Shelby-Rising City (SRC) 61; 6.Twin River (TWR) 54; 7.Nebraska Lutheran (NL) 43; 8.Exeter-Milligan (EM) 36; 9.Hampton (HAM) 13; 10.Osceola (OSC) 11.

Results include all event winners and are athletes who placed in each event.

Running Events

100-1.Spencer Ramaekers, TWR, 10.94; 2.Gavin Morris, HP, 10.99; 3.Izaac Dickey, CC, 11.11; 4.Trevor Hueske, NL, 11.12; 5.Gage Friesen, HP, 11.28

200-1.Gavin Morris, HP, 23.08; 2.Trevor Hueske, NL, 23.32; 5.Lukas Worster, NL, 24.40

400-1.Logan Lindsley, SRC, 54.08; 2.Isaac Beiermann, NL, 54.67; 3.Jackson Lindburg, CC, 54.82; 4.Lance Russell, HP, 54.91; 6.Nicholas Cross, NL, 54.78

800-1.Brodey Flynn, NC, 2:12.08; 6.Lucas Corwin, NL, 2:21.52

1600-1.Noah Fischer, NC, 5:06.76; 5.Luke Otte, NL, 5:33.69

3200-1.Jacob Swanson, NC, 11:12.71; 2.Haden Helgoth, HP, 11:33.44; 4.Eli Arndt, HAM, 11:48.375.Lucas Corwin, NL, 12:14.68

110 HH 1.Isaac Whitmore, SRC, 16.48; 2.Tyler Due, EM, 18.20; 3.Brodey Spurling, HP, 18.33; 5.Camden Morris, HP, 19.37

300IH-1.Jackson Lindburg, CC, 45.11; 3.Cole Redden, CC, 46.13; 4.Tyler Due, EM, 47.24; 5.Carter Urkoski, HP, 47.27

4x100 Relay-1.High Plains 46.00 (Lance Russell, Gage Friesen, Haden Helgoth, Gavin Morris); 5.Cross County 47.48 (Izaac Dickey, Dylan Fanning, Tyler Shoup, Brayden Schmidtberger); 6.Nebraska Lutheran 47.91 (Lukas Worster, Nicholas Cross, Isaac Beiermann, Trevor Hueske).

4x400 Relay-1.Shelby-Rising City 3:46.89; 3.High Plains 3:53.34 (Carter Urkoski, Gage Friesen, Brodey Spurling, Lance Russell); 4.Cross County 3:54.38 (Jackson Lindburg, Dalton Noble, Tyler Shoup, Brayden Schmidtberger)

4x800 relay-1.Nebraska Christian 8:56.24; 3.Hampton 10:16.58 (Eli Arndt, Brayden Dose, Porter Dose, Aydenn Scherff); 5.Nebraska Lutheran 10:44.23 (Weston Koontz, Barrett Koontz, Sam Walters, Luke Otte).

Field Events

High Jump-1.Trey Richert, NL, 6-0; 3.Jackson Lindburg, CC, 5-6; 4.James Elgin, CC, 5-6; 5.Wyatt Dose, HAM, 5-6; 6.Brayden Dose, HAM, 5-6

Pole Vault-1.Tyler Due, EM, 12-0; 3.Carver Kanode, EM, 11-0

Long Jump-1.Spencer Ramaekers, TWR, 20-1; 2.Carver Kanode, EM, 18-10; 3.Brodey Spurling, HP, 18-5; 4.Roberto Barrios, HP, 18-4; 6.Cole Redden, CC, 17-6 ½

Triple Jump-1.Kale Gustafson, OSC, 41-2 ¼; 2.Brodey Spurling, HP, 39-6 ½; 5.Jace Dressel, NL, 38-8 ¼; 6.James Elgin, CC, 38-7

Shot Put-1.Ryder Kleckner, TWR, 47-9; 2.Alex Noyd, CC, 46-1; 3.Izaac Dickey, CC, 42-10; 6.Marcus Krupicka, EM, 41-3.

Discus-1.Alex Noyd, CC, 125.00