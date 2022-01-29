Eagle girls soar past Mustangs in CRC game for third

YORK – For one half, neither the Meridian Mustangs nor the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles could crack open the lids that had been placed on the baskets at the York City Auditorium.

The Mustangs led 16-13 at the break but shot just 4 of 24 from the floor and 2 of 13 from 3-point range. BDS, meanwhile, connected on just 5 of 26 shots from the floor and missed all seven attempts from long range.

In the second half, however, the Eagles’ offense began to heat up. Taylor Sliva canned a pair of triples and added another bucket as the senior accounted for eight of BDS’ 15 points in the third quarter. JessaLynn Hudson added five in the period as the Eagles took a 28-26 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

During the fourth quarter, BDS continued to hum along offensively while Meridian continued to struggle. The Eagles knocked down five baskets and drained four of five chances at the foul line over the final eight minutes, and the Mustangs simply could not keep pace as BDS clinched third place in the Crossroads Conference Tournament with a 44-36 win.