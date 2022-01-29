Eagle girls soar past Mustangs in CRC game for third

YORK – For one half, neither the Meridian Mustangs nor the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles could crack open the lids that had been placed on the baskets at the York City Auditorium.
The Mustangs led 16-13 at the break but shot just 4 of 24 from the floor and 2 of 13 from 3-point range. BDS, meanwhile, connected on just 5 of 26 shots from the floor and missed all seven attempts from long range.
In the second half, however, the Eagles’ offense began to heat up. Taylor Sliva canned a pair of triples and added another bucket as the senior accounted for eight of BDS’ 15 points in the third quarter. JessaLynn Hudson added five in the period as the Eagles took a 28-26 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
During the fourth quarter, BDS continued to hum along offensively while Meridian continued to struggle. The Eagles knocked down five baskets and drained four of five chances at the foul line over the final eight minutes, and the Mustangs simply could not keep pace as BDS clinched third place in the Crossroads Conference Tournament with a 44-36 win.
Meridian struggled from the floor the entire game, finishing just 10 of 45 shooting and 5 of 26 from beyond the arc. In the second half alone, the Mustangs shot just 6 for 21 compared to 10 of 25 for BDS.
The Mustangs also failed to take care of the basketball, especially after halftime. Meridian turned the ball over nine times during the final 16 minutes and finished with 14 giveaways for the game. The Eagles, meanwhile, committed 13 turnovers for the game but had just five in the second half.
BDS also dominated Meridian on the glass to the tune of a 38-27 rebounding advantage, which contributed to the Eagles attempting six more shots than the Mustangs. BDS finished the game shooting 15 of 51 from the floor and 4 of 18 from three.
Both teams shot the ball fairly evenly at the charity stripe, where Meridian sank 11 of 19 free throws and BDS went 8 of 15.
Hudson led all scorers with 15 points for the Eagles, while Silva added eight before fouling out of the game midway through the fourth quarter. Hannah Miller and Ashley Schlegel scored six points apiece for BDS, and the duo combined for nine of the Eagles’ 16 fourth-quarter points.
Hallie Hoins notched five points, while Hanna Kadel and Mariah Silva each added two to round out BDS’ offensive output.
Allyson Kort paced Meridian with nine points, while Jaala Stewart drilled a pair of treys and finished with seven. Jaslyn Ward scored five points for the Mustangs, Schyler Schwisow and Ana Dimas both tallied four and Kimberly Schropfer added three.