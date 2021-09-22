E-M sweeps Friend 3-nil in volleyball

FRIEND – It was a quick night of work for the Class D2 No. 9 Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves at Friend with a 3-0 sweep of the Bulldogs.

Exeter-Milligan won the match by the scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-18 to improve to 6-7 on the season.

The T-Wolves hammered 35 kills. Senior Cameran Jansky led the way with 11 kills on 14 of 15 swings, while another senior, Kiah Songster, was 11 of 11 with seven. Savana Krupicka, Emma Olsen and Briana Capek had four kills apiece.

As a team Exeter-Milligan was 61 of 67 with a .433 hitting percentage.

The team served up seven aces led by Jasmine Turrubiates and Songster.

Jozie Kanode had a team-high 11 digs with Olsen chipping in with seven. Olsen was the team leader in set assists with 27.

Exeter-Milligan will be back in action Tuesday, September 28 when they host Kenesaw and Gibbon in Exeter.