GRAND ISLAND – The Exeter-Milligan golf team narrowly missed out on a top-3 finish and a state berth Monday, as the Timberwolves carded a team score of 367 at the D-1 district meet at Indianhead Golf Club. That mark was good for fourth place, a mere three shots back of third-place Elmwood-Murdock.

Lawrence-Nelson rolled to the district title with a 335, 23 strokes clear of runner-up Sandy Creek. High Plains was also in action at the D-1 field, but the Storm did not have enough golfers to field a team score.

Despite the near-miss in the team race, the Timberwolves did land one individual state qualifier, as sophomore Carter Milton fired an 81 to finish in a four-way tie for third. Milton ultimately placed sixth on tiebreakers, but his score was still good enough to qualify for state as a top-10 individual medalist.

E-M’s Draven Payne carded a 93, Michael Bartu finished with a 96 and Andrew Vavra rounded out the team scoring with a 97.