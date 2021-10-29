E-M, High Plains, Heartland are right down to it in volleyball

YORK – There is no tomorrow for Heartland, Exeter-Milligan or High Plains unless they win today in their district finals.

All three teams go in as underdogs, with Exeter-Milligan, 19-10 and rated No. 10, as the one team that matches up almost dead even with their opponent, the South Platte Blue Knights (24-7). The Timberwolves will travel to Gothenburg to face South Platte for the D2-7 district title at 4 p.m.

High Plains (20-11) faces Stuart, rated as the No. 5 team in Class D2 with a record of 25-5. That game will be played at Elkhorn Valley High School in Tilden and will get started at 2 p.m.

The biggest mismatch of the three games will take place at 12 p.m. at Shelby-Rising City High School. This is a true David vs. Goliath matchup with No. 1 Howells-Dodge (27-3) taking on the Heartland Huskies (11-20)

TALE OF THE TAPE

Heartland Huskies vs. Howells-Dodge Jaguars

The Jaguars are led by 6-1 junior Grace Baumert with 315 kills, 51 ace serves and 227 digs. Ellie Baumert, a 6-2 senior, has ripped 271 kills, served up 62 aces, has 78 blocks and scooped up 220 digs.

On top all of that she is the team’s leading setter with 415 assists, followed by junior Blair Fiala with 396 assists.