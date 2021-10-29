E-M, High Plains, Heartland are right down to it in volleyball

YORK – There is no tomorrow for Heartland, Exeter-Milligan or High Plains unless they win today in their district finals.
All three teams go in as underdogs, with Exeter-Milligan, 19-10 and rated No. 10, as the one team that matches up almost dead even with their opponent, the South Platte Blue Knights (24-7). The Timberwolves will travel to Gothenburg to face South Platte for the D2-7 district title at 4 p.m.
High Plains (20-11) faces Stuart, rated as the No. 5 team in Class D2 with a record of 25-5. That game will be played at Elkhorn Valley High School in Tilden and will get started at 2 p.m.
The biggest mismatch of the three games will take place at 12 p.m. at Shelby-Rising City High School. This is a true David vs. Goliath matchup with No. 1 Howells-Dodge (27-3) taking on the Heartland Huskies (11-20)
TALE OF THE TAPE
Heartland Huskies vs. Howells-Dodge Jaguars
The Jaguars are led by 6-1 junior Grace Baumert with 315 kills, 51 ace serves and 227 digs. Ellie Baumert, a 6-2 senior, has ripped 271 kills, served up 62 aces, has 78 blocks and scooped up 220 digs.
On top all of that she is the team’s leading setter with 415 assists, followed by junior Blair Fiala with 396 assists.
The Jaguars have out-hit the Huskies 1,012 kills to 543 and have 54 more team blocks. H-D has served up 224 aces to Heartland’s 169.
Heartland is led at the net by senior Ashley Brown with 129 kills and another senior, Ella Friesen, with 116. Sophomore Hayden Mierau leads the team with 49 aces and 391 set assists. On defense both Brown and junior Felicity Johnson have 191 digs.
Exeter-Milligan vs. South Platte
The numbers on this one indicate an all-out war on the court at Gothenburg High School.
The Timberwolves come in on an 11-game win streak including a Crossroads Conference Tournament championship over the BDS Eagles.
E-M is led by senior Cameran Jansky with 355 kills, followed by sophomore Savana Krupicka with 115. Jansky is also the team leader in ace serves with 54 and in blocks with 81.
Junior Jozie Kanode has 41 aces and leads the T-Wolves on defense with 338 digs. Jansky is second with 257.
The offense goes through senior Emma Olsen who comes into the match with 638 assists and for her career has 2,370 assists.
The Blue Knights are led by junior Avery Hayward with 263 kills, senior Lauryn Stanley with 176 and junior Hailey Koenen with 161.
As a team South Platte has 685 kills and 202 aces. Hayward leads the way with 64.
Koenen leads the Blue Knights with 65 blocks and senior Taylyn Bauer has scooped up 374 digs to 363 for Stanley.
Sophomore Madison Cheleen is the team leader with 516 of the team’s 639 assists. She also has 40 aces serves.
High Plains vs. Stuart
Following their win over Osceola to clinch a seat at the district table, High Plains head coach Brittany Klingsporn said the team is ready to face anyone.
“I’d say our confidence level right now is pretty high, the girls have a lot of faith in each other and they are ready to face our next challenge.”
High Plains has 595 team kills this year to the Stuart Broncos’ 950. Stuart is led by senior Lexi Schroder with 400 and sophomore Lacey Patton with 169. The team leader in aces is junior Sydney Estill with 63. Of the team’s 151 blocks, senior Cadence Kramer has 124 and Schroder is second with 106.
The offense goes through senior setter Taya Schmaderer with 433 assists and Estill with 371.
The High Plains offense goes through freshman Courtney Carlstrom with 290 assists and senior Alexis Kalkwarf with 218. Juniors Kenzie Wruble and Hailey Lindburg have 176 and 155 kills respectively and Carlstrom is the ace leader with 58.
The Storm has 61 blocks and Lindburg is the leader on defense with 253 digs.
Class D1 and D2 action at the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament begins on Thursday, November 4 with all the first and second round games at Pinnacle Bank Arena.