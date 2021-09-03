E-M, Hampton tee it up in volleyball tri

SHICKLEY – The Exeter-Milligan and Hampton volleyball teams hit the road Thursday for the Bruning-Davenport-Shickley tri. The host Eagles swept the Hawks and toppled the Timberwolves in three sets, but Exeter-Milligan responded with a sweep of Hampton for its first win.

BDS 2, Hampton 0

The Eagles dominated the match, easily sweeping the Hawks (25-9, 25-6). Jessalyn Hudson and Mariah Silva led BDS with six kills each, while Ashley Schlegel hammered six service aces. Hayley Silva notched 13 of the Eagles’ 18 assists in the win.

Kylie Mersch led the Hawks with two kills, while Zaya Stuart and Lillian Dose each had one. Kaylei Joseph recorded eight of Hampton’s 15 digs, while Stuart had the remaining seven.

BDS 2, Exeter-Milligan 1

The Timberwolves took the opening set 28-26, but the Eagles responded to win the next two sets 27-25 and 25-11 to win the match. Mariah Silva hammered 11 kills for BDS in the win, while Taylor Silva notched four aces. Hayley Silva and Hannah Miller both tallied double-digit assists with 13 and 16, respectively.