E-M girls roll into subdistrict finals over Knights of Lutheran

LINCOLN – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves scored 13 points in each of the first two quarters and raced out to a 26-11 halftime lead over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights during the Class D2-2 subdistrict Tuesday night at Parkview Christian.

The T-Wolves extended their cushion with a 17-8 third-quarter run to take a big lead entering the fourth quarter. Nebraska Lutheran outscored Exeter-Milligan 13-7 over the final eight minutes, but it wasn’t nearly enough to dig out of the early hole as the Timberwolves advanced to Thursday night’s subdistrict finals with a 50-32 win.

Nebraska Lutheran did not make a 3-point shot all game and knocked down just 11 field goals in four quarters. The Knights also finished just 10 of 21 at the foul line.

Junior Lily Otte led all scorers with 18 points and buried seven of Nebraska Lutheran’s 11 baskets. She also went 4 of 8 at the line. Marissa Endorf and Sophia Helwig notched four points apiece for the Knights, while freshman Rebecca Hueske tallied three and junior Jasmine Malchow added two.

Karynn Bretschneider scored one point to round out the Nebraska Lutheran offensive effort.