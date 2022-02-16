E-M girls roll into subdistrict finals over Knights of Lutheran

LINCOLN – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves scored 13 points in each of the first two quarters and raced out to a 26-11 halftime lead over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights during the Class D2-2 subdistrict Tuesday night at Parkview Christian.
The T-Wolves extended their cushion with a 17-8 third-quarter run to take a big lead entering the fourth quarter. Nebraska Lutheran outscored Exeter-Milligan 13-7 over the final eight minutes, but it wasn’t nearly enough to dig out of the early hole as the Timberwolves advanced to Thursday night’s subdistrict finals with a 50-32 win.
Nebraska Lutheran did not make a 3-point shot all game and knocked down just 11 field goals in four quarters. The Knights also finished just 10 of 21 at the foul line.
Junior Lily Otte led all scorers with 18 points and buried seven of Nebraska Lutheran’s 11 baskets. She also went 4 of 8 at the line. Marissa Endorf and Sophia Helwig notched four points apiece for the Knights, while freshman Rebecca Hueske tallied three and junior Jasmine Malchow added two.
Karynn Bretschneider scored one point to round out the Nebraska Lutheran offensive effort.
Exeter-Milligan did not shoot the ball especially well – the Timberwolves finished 17 of 52 (33%) from the floor and just 2 of 11 from deep – but they made 14 of 22 free throws and found enough offensive production to roll to an 18-point win.
Cameran Jansky paced the T-Wolves with 11 points on 3 of 5 shooting, and the senior converted on five of her six chances from the charity stripe. Junior Jasmine Turrubiates knocked down 4 of 11 shots and joined Jansky in double figures with 10 points.
Sophomore Malorie Staskal connected on 3 of 5 shot attempts and added nine points, while senior Emma Olsen scored seven and sophomore Savana Krupicka notched six. Junior Jozie Kanode tallied five points and senior Maddie Luzum closed out the scoring with two.
Exeter-Milligan turned the ball over 23 times but notched 12 steals of its own. The Timberwolves also crashed the glass and hauled in 32 rebounds.
Turrubiates pulled down 10 boards to complete a double-double, while Olsen grabbed seven rebounds, Jansky notched six and Staskal added four.
Olsen, Turrubiates and Krupicka each dished out three of the team’s 11 assists. Turrubiates and Krupicka led the T-Wolves with three steals apiece, while Kanode and Jansky each had two.
Exeter-Milligan will face Parkview Christian in the subdistrict final Thursday night after the hosts handled Friend 46-19. Opening tip is set for 5:30 p.m.