E-M girls manhandle High Plains in hoops

EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves raced out to an 18-12 lead over visiting High Plains on Friday night before burying the Storm behind a 19-3 second-quarter onslaught in a 52-21 rout, the T-Wolves’ fifth consecutive victory after an 0-2 start.
Emma Olsen sparked the Exeter-Milligan offense Friday, as the senior poured in a game-high 17 points and shot a sizzling 7-of-9 from the floor. She also went 3-of-4 from the foul line.
Senior Cameran Jansky added 11 points to join Olsen in double figures, the fifth time in seven games she scored at least 10. Jansky finished 5-of-11 from the floor and converted on her only trip to the charity stripe.
Junior Jasmine Turrubiates and sophomore Savana Krupicka both racked up nine points for the T-Wolves, while junior Jozie Kanode notched six to round out the scoring efforts.
Junior Hailey Lindburg led High Plains with 11 points, but she went just 4-of-16 from the floor. Freshman Courtney Carlstrom scored five points, freshman Rylee Ackerson and junior Roberta Hines added two apiece and senior Alexis Kalkwarf finished with one to close out the Storm’s offensive output.
High Plains finished just 7-of-41 shooting (17%) for the game compared to Exeter-Milligan’s 22-of-46 performance as the Timberwolves connected on nearly half of their shots.
The T-Wolves also buried two of five attempts from beyond the arc, while the Storm shot just 4-of-16 (25%) from downtown.
Exeter-Milligan connected on six of nine trips to the line, while High Plains hit on three of four free throws.
The T-Wolves held a slim 25-23 edge on the glass, led by Turrubiates’ nine rebounds. Jansky pulled down six boards and Krupicka grabbed five rebounds for Exeter-Milligan.
Kalkwarf and Carlstrom hauled in eight boards apiece to pace High Plains, while Ackerson added four.
The Timberwolves held a 20-14 edge in turnovers and swiped 14 steals to six for the Storm.
Kanode and Turrubiates each dished out three of Exeter-Milligan’s 12 assists, while Olsen and Jansky led the charge defensively with four steals apiece.
Senior Hannah Hodgman led High Plains in both steals and assists with two each.
Exeter-Milligan’s winning streak reached five games, while High Plains dropped their fourth consecutive decision. The T-Wolves improved to 5-2 on the year and the Storm sit at 1-4.