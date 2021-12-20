E-M girls manhandle High Plains in hoops

EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves raced out to an 18-12 lead over visiting High Plains on Friday night before burying the Storm behind a 19-3 second-quarter onslaught in a 52-21 rout, the T-Wolves’ fifth consecutive victory after an 0-2 start.

Emma Olsen sparked the Exeter-Milligan offense Friday, as the senior poured in a game-high 17 points and shot a sizzling 7-of-9 from the floor. She also went 3-of-4 from the foul line.

Senior Cameran Jansky added 11 points to join Olsen in double figures, the fifth time in seven games she scored at least 10. Jansky finished 5-of-11 from the floor and converted on her only trip to the charity stripe.

Junior Jasmine Turrubiates and sophomore Savana Krupicka both racked up nine points for the T-Wolves, while junior Jozie Kanode notched six to round out the scoring efforts.

Junior Hailey Lindburg led High Plains with 11 points, but she went just 4-of-16 from the floor. Freshman Courtney Carlstrom scored five points, freshman Rylee Ackerson and junior Roberta Hines added two apiece and senior Alexis Kalkwarf finished with one to close out the Storm’s offensive output.