E-M girls join win column at Friend 43-19

FRIEND – After several close calls during an 0-7 start to the season, the Exeter-Milligan girls finally broke through to hang a ‘1’ in the win column Tuesday night as the T-Wolves rolled past Friend 43-19.

It took a while for the offense to wake up, as E-M managed seven points each in the first two quarters and had just 14 at intermission. However, a stout defensive effort carried the day in the first 16 minutes, holding the Bulldogs scoreless in the first stanza and allowing just five total first-half points.

Both offenses picked up in the third quarter, where the Timberwolves used a 15-12 run to open up a 29-17 lead. The visitors then emphatically slammed the door shut on any potential Friend comeback bid with a 14-2 fourth quarter run to provide the final 43-19 margin.

Exeter-Milligan didn’t shoot the ball especially well, finishing just 17 of 56 (30%) from the floor overall and 0 of 13 from 3-point range, but the T-Wolves were able to overcome that by amassing 14 steals against 18 total giveaways and crashing the glass to the tune of 44 rebounds (17 offensive). The visitors also finished 9 of 20 from the line.

Savana Krupicka led the offense with 14 points, while Jozie Kanode added 12 and knocked down half of her 10 shots. Behind them, Malorie Staskal amassed six points, Kiley Oldehoeft and Olivea Swanson finished with four apiece and Jasmine Turrubiates rounded out the scoring with three.

Staskal and Turrubiates led the effort on the glass with 12 and nine rebounds, respectively. Krupicka added seven and Oldehoeft and Kanode both tallied six.

Kanode and Krupicka led the defensive effort with four steals each, while Swanson notched a pair of blocks and Oldehoeft and Krupicka each finished with one.

Exeter-Milligan, which moved to 1-7 on the year, returns to action after the moratorium at the Silver Lake holiday tournament.