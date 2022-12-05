E-M girls battle, come up short against Osceola

EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves hung tough for a full four quarters during Friday night’s home opener against Osceola, but the hosts ultimately came up just shy of securing their first win in a 41-34 loss.

Juniors Malorie Staskal and Savana Krupicka led the T-Wolves offensively with 11 points apiece. Krupicka went 4 of 14 from the floor, while Staskal knocked down half of her six shot attempts.

Jasmine Turrubiates added nine points, Jozie Kanode finished with two and Taylor Pribyl scored one to round out Exeter-Milligan’s scoring output.

On the other end of the court, juniors Emma Recker and Courtney Sunday powered the Osceola offensive effort, combining for 25 of the team’s 41 points. Recker finished with a game-high 14 points on 5 of 16 shooting, while Sunday drilled 4 of 9 shots and finished with 11.

As a team, the Bulldogs shot 30% (15 of 50) from the floor, while the Timberwolves shot 28% (11 of 39) overall and went 3 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Both teams struggled at the charity stripe, where Osceola went 10 for 22 and Exeter-Milligan finished 9 for 24.

The Bulldogs held a slight edge on the glass as Sunday pulled down 11 boards to complete a double-double. Recker added eight rebounds for the visitors, while Staskal led E-M with nine and Krupicka added seven.

Recker dished out a game-high four assists in the win. Kanode and Turrubiates both finished with two assists to pace the T-Wolves and Kanode also tallied a team-high two steals. Turrubiates recorded a game-high four blocks.

Exeter-Milligan returns to the court Tuesday night at East Butler.