E-M boys take down Giltner by seven
E-M boys take down Giltner by seven

GILTNER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves and Giltner Hornets traded blows for four quarters as both teams battled in an evenly matched contest, but in the end the visitors had enough in the tank to hold on for a 37-30 win Tuesday night.

Senior Peyton Pribyl racked up a game-high 10 points to lead E-M, while Kole Svec and Draven Payne added eight points each. Marcus Krupicka poured in seven points, Tyler Due tallied two and Michael Bartu and Troy Kallhoff both notched one to round out the Timberwolf offense.

Exeter-Milligan connected on 9 of 16 free throws, while Giltner made 4 of 7 foul shots. Team stats for both teams were not available.

