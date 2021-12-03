E-M boys take 5-point win from Deshler

EXETER – Exeter-Milligan entered Thursday night’s season opener needing to find a way to replace the production from the loss of last year’s leading scorer in Jackson Beethe. On opening night, the Timberwolves did just that, as eight different players scored in a 44-39 win over the Deshler Dragons.

Deshler’s Gavin Nash racked up a game-high 23 point, but he got next to no help offensively as Cameron Harding was the only other Dragon to score more than three points.

Exeter-Milligan, meanwhile, utilized a balanced attack to emerge victorious. Peyton Pribyl led the charge with 14 points, while Kole Svec added eight. Draven Payne notched seven points, Andrew Vavra scored six and Marcus Krupicka and Michael Bartu each tallied two. Troy Kallhoff added one point on a free throw.

The Timberwolves also held a decisive edge at the charity stripe, connecting on 17 of 32 chances while the Dragons shot just 5-of-8 at the line.