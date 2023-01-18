E-M boys roll Meridian 52-29

EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves imposed their will on Meridian early in Tuesday night’s contest, taking a 10-4 lead after one quarter and a 25-10 lead into the half before pulling away for a 52-29 win in boys Crossroads Conference action.

E-M outscored the Mustangs in every quarter except the last, but by then the game’s outcome had long since been decided.

Marcus Krupicka tallied eight points in the first half and finished with a game-high 14 for the T-Wolves, while Andrew Vavra followed with nine and Carter Milton added eight. Tyler Due tallied seven points, Draven Payne and Troy Kallhoff recorded six apiece and Brett Kallhoff rounded out the scoring with two.

Exeter-Milligan knocked down 20 shots from the floor in the win, including four 3-pointers. The Timberwolves also went a respectable 8 of 13 at the line.

Stats for Meridian were not available.