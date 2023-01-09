 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
E-M boys notch fifth win at S-RC 46-39

SHELBY – The visiting Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves jumped all over host Shelby-Rising City early Friday night, taking a 9-2 lead after one quarter and a 25-16 cushion into the locker room at halftime. That margin held up down the stretch as E-M moved to 5-6 on the year with a 46-39 win.

Tyler Due paced the T-Wolves offensively with 11 points on 4 of 10 shooting, while Draven Payne knocked down half of his six shots and added 10 points.

Marcus Krupicka tallied nine points and led E-M on the glass with 16 rebounds, while Carter Milton amassed six points, eight boards, four assists and three steals.

Troy Kallhoff and Aidan Vavra netted four points each and Andrew Vavra capped the scoring with two.

Team stats for Exeter-Milligan and individual and team stats for S-RC were not available.

