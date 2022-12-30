E-M boys fend off Silver Lake in double OT squeaker

ROSELAND – With 32 minutes of play in the books Thursday, Silver Lake and Exeter-Milligan sat deadlocked at 48 points apiece. One period of free basketball was not enough to break the tie as both teams tallied five points each in the first overtime.

In the second extra period, the T-Wolves finally created a little bit of separation with a critical 7-2 run as the visitors buckled down and grounded out at 60-55 win in a double OT slobberknocker.

Bean Bonifas knocked down a 3-ball and Trey Vance added a 2-pointer to account for all five Silver Lake points in the first overtime, but the T-Wolves answered back with three points from Marcus Krupicka and two from Aidan Vavra.

The Mustangs had a chance to win late in OT No. 1 with four free throws in the waning moments, but they missed out on all four chances as the game remained knotted up. Then, in the second extra period, Krupicka took over the game.

The E-M senior buried a trey and knocked down another bucket to account for five of the T-Wolves’ seven points in the frame. Tyler Due added a pair of free throws as the Timberwolves sealed it at the foul line.

Krupicka went just 2 of 9 at the charity stripe but still poured in a game-high 21 points, as the senior drilled nine total field goals – one from beyond the arc, eight from inside it. Krupcika was especially involved in crunch time, netting 12 of his points in the fourth quarter and beyond.

Behind him, Due drained a trio of 3-pointers and added 13 points, Vavra finished with nine and Andrew Vavra tallied eight. Draven Payne recorded six points and Carter Milton rounded out the E-M scoring with three.

Bonifas led Silver Lake with 15 points, while Tayten Menke scored nine of his 11 in the first half and Vance tallied 10 as three Mustangs cracked double figures.