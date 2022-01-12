 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
E-M boys eliminated in MUDECAS hoops
E-M boys eliminated in MUDECAS hoops

BEATRICE – The Diller-Odell Griffins shot nearly 50% from the field Tuesday night as they pulled away early for the 53-22 win over the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves in the B Division of the MUDECAS Tournament.

Diller-Odell (6-6) led 16-4 at the end of the first quarter and by the time halftime rolled around the game was well in hand as they led 30-8.

Diller-Odell was 22 of 46 from the field for 48% and that included 7 of 16 on 3-point shots for 44%.

Senior Nate Lyons led the Griffins in scoring with 23 points on 9 of 13 shooting from the field and he was responsible for five of the seven 3-pointers on just eight attempts.

The only other Diller-Odell player in double figures was Kaden Sutton with 10 points. Sutton was 5 of 9 from the field overall.

Exeter-Milligan was led by Draven Payne with nine points, while both Carter Milton and Kole Svec added four.

Diller-Odell hit just 2 of 10 free throws in the win and recorded 32 rebounds with sophomore Zachary Warren the team leader at eight.

Exeter-Milligan will be in action later this week in the consolation bracket.

Exeter-Milligan (4-8) 4 4 8 6 -- 22

Diller-Odell (6-6) 16 14 11 12 -- 53

Exeter-Milligan (22)-Milton 4, Bartu 1, Svec 4, Payne 9, Krupicka 2, Harrison 2.

