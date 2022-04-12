 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Duster boys escape the Dukes in soccer

YORK – If Tuesday night’s game winner was determined by stats, the York Dukes would be advancing to the Central Conference soccer semifinals which will be played on Monday in Grand Island at Northwest High School.

However, stats don’t mean a thing when you don’t close the deal on multiple scoring opportunities and that is exactly what happened to the York boys in the Central Conference quarterfinals at the Cornerstone Sports Complex.

The Dusters picked up their second win of the season to improve to 2-5 as they held on to a 1-0 victory after scoring a goal with about 14 minutes to play in the game.

Holdrege advances to the semifinals where they will most likely face Class B No. 2 Lexington on Monday.

