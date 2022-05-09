Duskie golf trophy stays in York after Dukes sweep Huskies

YORK - The annual head-to-head battle between the Aurora Huskies and York Dukes was played at the York Country Club on Monday afternoon.

Several years ago this became an annual event and it is always held in York. The two schools came up with a traveling trophy called the Duskie Trophy and this is what’s on the line each time the schools play. Over recent seasons York has held the upper hand in the challenge.

York came in as the defending champion and Aurora the challenger.

This year the format took on a different look as the varsity was three teams from each school matched up in three different match-play formats.

The first six holes were played under the scramble format. Each player teed off and the team would take the best tee-shot and both players would hit from that location until one of the players made the shot.

On holes 7-12 the format was best ball. In this format both players played out their own ball and the team’s score recorded was the lowest. Just one score gets recorded.

The final six holes was alternate shot. One player would hit the tee shot on all odd numbered holes and the other on the even holes. The players would alternate shots until the ball was in the hole.

All three teams were tied at the end of the first format, but over the final two the Dukes began to pull away.

The York varsity teams were comprised of Emmanuel Jensen and Marley Jensen who went up against the Aurora’s Cauy Walters and Tate Nachtigal. Jensen and Jensen scored the win to earn the Dukes two points.

The second team for the Dukes was Ryan Seevers and Joel Jensen and they were paired against Drew Knust and Devin Danielson.

Seevers and Jensen defeated the Aurora duo and earned the Dukes two more points.

In the final varsity pairing, York’s Elijah Jensen and Marshall McCarthy took on Dylan Danielson and Brody Kleiwer. Jensen and McCarthy scored the 2 and 1 win giving the Dukes three more points and a 7-0 victory.

The junior varsity had the Dukes with a commanding 15-0 win as Caleb Sahling and Riley Clark earned 11 points after defeating Jack Spiehs and Asher Prins 11-0.

The other JV matchup had Drew Hammer and Cole Montgomery with the 4-0 win over Owen McKinney and Luke Grosshans.

"This was our first time trying this format for our dual and the guys on both teams said that they really enjoyed it. It's an opportunity to play with a teammate where usually you don't have that opportunity at an invite,” said York head coach Dan Malleck. “The varsity started out very slowly in the first six holes scramble portion of the dual as all three teams were tied. We were able to make a lot of hay in the alternate shot format at the end though. Our JVs once again demonstrated the incredible depth that we have this year and won handily."

The Dukes will hit the road to the Norfolk Invite on Friday where they will see some of the best teams in Class A.

Next Monday the Dukes travel to Beatrice for district action at the Beatrice Country Club.