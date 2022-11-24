Dunham takes her game to the next level with Concordia University

YORK – Golf is not an easy game.

The physical aspect is not always the biggest challenge when you tee it up, it is usually the mental game that determines how well you will play on any given day.

York senior Regin Dunham is ready to tackle the college courses next fall as she signed with Concordia University on Tuesday where she will further her education and play golf for the Bulldogs.

Dunham, the No. 1 Duke golfer for most of the year, said the family feel she got at Concordia is what she was looking for.

“I wanted to go to a small school where I would feel the most at home and I would have a schedule that I can follow,” Dunham said. “Concordia just seemed like the right place.”

Dunham will pursue a major in exercise science and is looking forward to getting better and improving her game. She also said that she likes the individuality of the sport.

“It’s all on me so I can do what I want and I am responsible for my decisions. My coaches will help me, but it is really up to me,” Dunham stated. “I have to make sure that I make smarter decisions because some of the times I don’t make the best decisions on the golf course. I just have to be smarter and work through the bad decisions, but really just work on my game and use the advice my coaches give me.”

York head coach Josh Miller said Dunham is motivated by her success on the course during the earlier part of the 2022 season.

“I think Regin wants to play college golf because she is not satisfied with how she has gone through her career. I think she wants to do more. I think she kind of saw a little bit of what she could do early in the fall season and it didn’t quite resonate all the way through, but I think that is what is going to drive her,” Miller said. “She just told me a few days ago that golf has been a part of my life since I can remember so I really think that is another motivating factor that she wants to keep in her life.”

Dunham said the biggest influence in her life have been her parents who taught her the game and the passion she has for it.

“They taught me golf when I was 5 and I have been playing ever since,” Dunham commented. “Really, I just want to do well and improve in some way when I play at college.”

Miller said the key ingredients to playing the game are confidence and consistency and Regin has demonstrated she has both of those traits in her game.

“It’s the hardest game in my opinion and if you are fighting the mental side of the game there is just no chance. If you don’t have confidence in yourself, golf is really difficult,” explained Miller. “Tough golf courses seem to lock her in mentally and that has been one of the biggest improvements that I have seen. I am looking forward to following her and seeing how she does at Concordia.”