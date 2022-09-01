Dunham grinds out 97, leads York to third place at home invite

YORK – A very warm day with very little wind greeted the 10 teams competing at the York Golf Invite at the York Country Club on Thursday.

An early morning issue for a lot of the golfers was the wet grass, which led to some slippery conditions and wayward shots.

Once the grass dried and conditions got a lot better, the Northwest Vikings emerged with the team title with a score of 385 and a repeat of their 2021 York Invite title.

The Waverly Vikings were 24 strokes off the pace with a 409 and the Dukes were just two back of the Vikings with a 411. Rounding out the top five was Columbus Lakeview with a 420 and Seward fired a 464.

“The golf course was playing very fast today and on several greens the pin locations were difficult. That made for some tough playing conditions so I was pleased with how our girls grinded it out,” commented York head coach Josh Miller.

York was led to the finish by senior Regin Dunham, who had top five finish with a score of 97, and another senior – Samantha Gibbs, who turned in a score of 99 and a sixth place finish.

“Regin continues to be our anchor of consistency even though she was not pleased with her putting today. She kept her score in the 90s and landed in the top five again,” Miller said. “Samantha really bounced back after a disappointing day out in Scottsbluff and fired her best 18-hole round of her career.”

York’s third top-15 finish was turned in by junior McKinlee Legg as she put up a 44 on the front nine and a 63 on the backside for a 107. Her round also included an eagle.

“McKinlee Legg had quite the day which included an eagle on hole No.1 and a front nine score of 44,” Miller added. “Alyssa (Alt) was just outside the top 15 but she wasn't able to get her round on track today. I love the fact that we had 14 girls on the course playing holes today, some of which had never played 18 holes of competitive golf.”

The rest of the Dukes varsity included Alyssa Alt in 16th place with a score of 108 and sophomore Milan Babcock, who finished in 21st with rounds of 59 and 56 for a 115.

The individual champion was Olivia Ottman of Northwest with an 83, in second was Tia Phaisan of Waverly with an 84, third went to Hannah Kitt of Columbus Lakeview as she turned in a card with an 84 and in fourth place was Taylor Mazour of Northwest as she fired a 96.

All four of the Northwest Vikings who figured in the scoring medaled as Callie Collins was 12th with a 106.

A couple of the York JV’s also had strong outings as Lael Schwarz had a 131 and Hannah Doremus used up 135 strokes.

Lael (Schwarz) and Hannah (Doremus) continue to work on their game and I think they will have a breakthrough soon,” Miller stated.

York will get a break with the Labor Day holiday this weekend but will hit the ground running as they travel to the Crete triangular with Elkhorn South on Tuesday and head out to Lexington on Friday.

“This is a busy stretch for us so it will be nice to get some practice in tomorrow and have a little break over the Labor Day weekend,” Miller said.