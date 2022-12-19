Dukes wrestlers fourth at Jim McGrath Invite

RALSTON – The Elkhorn South Storm distanced themselves from the rest of the field at the Ralston Jim McGrath Invitation at Ralston High School.

The Storm piled up 173 points while Lexington (149), Omaha Bryan (141) and York (140) battled it out for the runner-up.

York had three champions as Emmitt Dirks (12-2), rated at No. 9 in the NE Wrestle rankings, defeated Ross Bratetic of Omaha Bryan in the 126-pound final 3-2.

York’s second gold medal went to sophomore Brooke Loosvelt (13-2) at 160 pounds. Loosvelt picked up the win over Ryan Fisher of Elkhorn South in the final with an 8-2 decision.

York’s final first place medal went to No. 7 rated Seth Erickson (8-0) at 182 pounds as he defeated Anthony Baughman of Ralston by pin at 1:43.

The Dukes had three wrestlers make the finals in their brackets but lose in their championship match. At 106 pounds, Ty Erickson (11-2) was defeated by Mohamed Mohamed of Omaha Bryan by pin in 3:46.

At 195 pounds, sophomore Keagyn Linden (7-3) came up short losing his title match to Ralston’s Brandon Cavender 8-7. Cavender was rated No. 7 and Linden No. 6.

In the heavyweight division, York senior Kadence Velde (7-3) finished second to South Sioux City’s Mwamba Ngeleka in the final. Ngeleka came in as the fourth ranked 285-pounder and Velde was No. 6. Ngeleka won the match 7-2.

York had eight medalists overall. At 106 pounds Aidan Kadavy (7-4) was fourth and Hudson Holoch (12-4) was third at 138.

York will be off until Friday, December 30 when they head to Geneva for the Fillmore Central Holiday Classic.