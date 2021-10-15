Dukes wrap up day 2 at state tennis

LINCOLN – Heading into this week’s Class B State Tennis Championships at the Woods Tennis Center, York senior Drew Hammer aimed for a top-four finish in No. 1 singles.

Hammer didn’t quite reach that goal, losing to McCook’s Isaac Hinze 6-2, 6-4 in Thursday’s quarterfinals, but he bounced back with a pair of wins on Friday to clinch a fifth-place finish for the third consecutive year.

“I think I played better than I have all season,” he said. “Going into the consolation bracket, I was against Kade Schrock from Kearney Catholic and I lost to him during the season, so to beat him was quite an accomplishment for me. Same thing with (Hastings’) Brayden Schram for fifth and sixth place; he’s a terrific player. He beat me during the season and then for me to beat him for fifth place is also huge.”

Junior Ethan Phinney joined Hammer as a medalist for the Dukes, finishing sixth in No. 2 singles.

“It was a great accomplishment, but as a 5-seed losing in the fifth-place match is kind of heartbreaking,” Phinney said. “It was a good year for me. I really improved myself.”

The second-day performance from Hammer and Phinney helped the Dukes maintain their ninth-place standing in the team score, as York just edged out 10th-place Crete 15.25-15.