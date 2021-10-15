Dukes wrap up day 2 at state tennis

LINCOLN – Heading into this week’s Class B State Tennis Championships at the Woods Tennis Center, York senior Drew Hammer aimed for a top-four finish in No. 1 singles.
Hammer didn’t quite reach that goal, losing to McCook’s Isaac Hinze 6-2, 6-4 in Thursday’s quarterfinals, but he bounced back with a pair of wins on Friday to clinch a fifth-place finish for the third consecutive year.
“I think I played better than I have all season,” he said. “Going into the consolation bracket, I was against Kade Schrock from Kearney Catholic and I lost to him during the season, so to beat him was quite an accomplishment for me. Same thing with (Hastings’) Brayden Schram for fifth and sixth place; he’s a terrific player. He beat me during the season and then for me to beat him for fifth place is also huge.”
Junior Ethan Phinney joined Hammer as a medalist for the Dukes, finishing sixth in No. 2 singles.
“It was a great accomplishment, but as a 5-seed losing in the fifth-place match is kind of heartbreaking,” Phinney said. “It was a good year for me. I really improved myself.”
The second-day performance from Hammer and Phinney helped the Dukes maintain their ninth-place standing in the team score, as York just edged out 10th-place Crete 15.25-15.
“At the beginning of the year I would not have predicted that this group could accomplish a top 10 finish,” Dukes head coach Dan Malleck said. “Our doubles teams had a pretty steep learning curve and had some high points along the way. Ethan was a JV player last year and just kept improving. His sixth-place finish at No. 2 singles is an incredible accomplishment, and Drew being able to get back-to-back fifth-place finishes in the toughest division with all of those metro area schools – I don’t think people realize just how good that is.”
Neither Hammer nor Phinney entered the day with a guaranteed shot at a top-five finish, as both had to win a match in the morning just to reach the fifth-place match.
Phinney easily dispatched Beatrice’s Ty Dittbrenner 8-2 in his opening match of the day, setting up a showdown with Carson Vachal of Waverly for fifth place in No. 2 singles. Vachal raced out to a 5-2 lead before Phinney cut the deficit to one, but the Waverly senior held on for an 8-4 win.
“In my first match, I thought I was hitting it pretty well,” Phinney said. “My second match I kind of was not hitting it the greatest, just going for too much. That’s what happens, and you gotta live with it.”
The sixth-place finish marked the end of a breakout junior season for Phinney, who played junior varsity last fall. Phinney said over the summer, he spent a lot of time working on honing his serve. He also credited playing with Hammer frequently as another reason for his improvement.
“He’s really good,” Phinney said. “I’ve been hitting it with him and he’s been giving me a lot of advice.”
Hammer outlasted Kearney Catholic’s Schrock 9-7 in a thriller that went down to the wire to set up a clash with Hastings’ Schram in the fifth-place match. He didn’t have a ton of time to relax after the win before facing Schram on the same court he toppled Schrock on.
In another riveting matchup, Hammer held off Schram 9-7 to clinch a top-five finish.
“I figured this is my senior year, it’s my last time to play tennis for York High School,” he said of his mindset heading into the fifth-place match on a relatively quick turnaround. “I might as well just give everything I got and puke afterward, so that was my mentality.”
Phinney will return for the Dukes as a senior next fall, when he said he’ll be eyeing a top-five finish at state. Hammer played his final high school matches in Lincoln on Friday, closing the book on a career that included three individual medals and a team championship.
Hammer is one of three seniors who saw their high school careers end this week. Caleb Sahling competed in No. 1 doubles with Trey Harms but dropped their opener Thursday morning and did not play on Friday, while Jon Portillo did not compete in Lincoln.
“Drew and our other two seniors Caleb Sahling and Jon Portillo have been so much fun to coach and are leaving a lasting positive impact on our program,” Malleck said.
After playing his final match, Hammer credited Malleck and his teammates because “they picked me up and helped be me a better person and player” before taking a moment to reflect on concluding his career with three straight top-five finishes in singles play.