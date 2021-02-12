Dukes win round one against Seward Lady Jays

YORK-Friday night’s matchup between the Seward Lady Jays and the Class B No. 7 York Dukes was a dress rehearsal for Monday night’s B-6 subdistrict battle set for 5:30 p.m. in York.

Friday night senior Maddie Portwine made the most of her final regular season game at the Dukes Dome as she scored a game-high 18 points as she led York to win No. 17 on the year by the final score of 51-34.

The Dukes led 15-7 at the end of the fourth quarter and eventually used their depth to pull away for the 17 point win.

The Dukes did not shoot the ball particularly well as they were 21 of 62 from the field and just 3 of 22 on 3-point shots.

Other than Portwine’s 18, both Masa Scheierman and Destiny Shepherd tossed in nine points.

The Lady Jays who started four underclassman; which included two sophomores and one freshman were led in scoring by junior Hannah Benedict with 12 points, while Ona Stutzman a 5-foot 7 inch freshman added seven points and senior Abby Ringler chipped in with seven.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Seward was 10 of 40 from the field and just 3 of 18 on three point attempts. The Lady Jays finished up the night 11 of 22 at the free throw line.