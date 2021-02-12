 Skip to main content
Dukes win round one against Seward Lady Jays
CENTRAL CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dukes win round one against Seward Lady Jays

Two teams will be back at it on Monday

Maddie Portwine, York G BB

York senior Maddie Portwine (12) suited up for her final regular season home game on Friday night when the Dukes welcomed the Seward Lady Jays to the Duke Dome. Portwine scored six first quarter points as York opened with 15-7 lead after the first eight minutes.

 Ken Kush/York News-Times

YORK-Friday night’s matchup between the Seward Lady Jays and the Class B No. 7 York Dukes was a dress rehearsal for Monday night’s B-6 subdistrict battle set for 5:30 p.m. in York.

Friday night senior Maddie Portwine made the most of her final regular season game at the Dukes Dome as she scored a game-high 18 points as she led York to win No. 17 on the year by the final score of 51-34.

The Dukes led 15-7 at the end of the fourth quarter and eventually used their depth to pull away for the 17 point win.

The Dukes did not shoot the ball particularly well as they were 21 of 62 from the field and just 3 of 22 on 3-point shots.

Masa Scheierman, York G BB

Seward’s Abbey Ringler a 6-foot 1 inch senior tries to defend York junior Masa Scheierman (3) a 6-foot 2 inch post as she looks for room to drive in Friday night Central Conference action.

Other than Portwine’s 18, both Masa Scheierman and Destiny Shepherd tossed in nine points.

The Lady Jays who started four underclassman; which included two sophomores and one freshman were led in scoring by junior Hannah Benedict with 12 points, while Ona Stutzman a 5-foot 7 inch freshman added seven points and senior Abby Ringler chipped in with seven.

Seward was 10 of 40 from the field and just 3 of 18 on three point attempts. The Lady Jays finished up the night 11 of 22 at the free throw line.

York’s domination in the win also included a 41-31 advantage on the glass and they turned the ball over 12 times to 14 for the Seward girls.

Along with the Dukes and Seward on Monday night, Northwest the No. 2 seed will take on Aurora at 7:15 p.m.

The two winners will be back at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night to play for the automatic bid to the district finals.

Seward (6-16) 7 13 7 7-34

York (17-3) 15 15 13 8-51

SEW (34)-Miller 2, Benedict 12, Ringler 5, Sloup 3, Stutzman 7, Hughes 1, King 4. Totals-10-40 (3-18) 11-22-34.

YORK (51)-Scheierman 9, K. Portwine 2, Shepherd 9, M. Portwine 18, Rowe 2, Burke 3, Cotton 2, Cast 4, Loosvelt 2. Totals-21-62 (3-22) 6-14 51.

