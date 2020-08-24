Dukes win opener against O’Neill, slip against GICC/DT and Fairbury

YORK-Just a handful of pitches into Saturday’s home softball quad, Duke’s sophomore Lauryn Haggadone got the season off with a bang as she homered to dead center field for the 1-0 lead over the O’Neill Eagles.
York went on to roll past O’Neill 10-0 to win their season opener, but after that York failed to capitalize on opportunities against Grand Island Central Catholic/Doniphan-Trumbull, losing 7-4, while four errors and hot Fairbury bats defeated the Dukes 18-0 in three innings at the York Ballpark Complex on Saturday.
“I thought we hit well in the first game. First batter hits a home run, great way to start the season. Defense played great and our pitching was effective,” said Kent Meyers, first-year head coach of the Dukes.
“The second game we started off right where we finished the first game. After their pitching change we struggled to hit and they started hitting. The third and fourth inning was a complete reversal of the first two innings. These are the games we need to win.”
Meyers said in the Fairbury game the team just couldn’t get off the field.
“In the third game Fairbury started off hot and we never got out of the gate. We struggled to get off the field in the first inning and the heat took its toll. We were never in the game,” Meyers explained. “Overall we have some things to work on but the coaching staff saw a lot of good things to build off of. It’s early and I have been saying all along all we need is playing time to gain some experience.”
York 10 O’Neill 0 (4 innings)
The Dukes scored four runs in each of the first two innings as Haggadone recorded the win allowing just two O’Neill hits and striking out seven in four innings of work.
Haggadone also had three hits and drove in two runs, including the first home run of the season. She also had a double and a single and scored three runs.
The Duke bats racked up 13 hits as joining Haggadone in the three hit column was senior Meaghan Rowe. The senior shortstop had three singles; scored two runs and drove in two more.
The Duke’s also got two hits from Ashleigh Hills and Jami Hoblyn as the first four batters in the line-up combined to go 10 for 12 at the plate. Hoblyn was the team leader in RBI’s with four.
O’Neill’s Emma Smith and Caitlyn Reiser accounted for the Eagles only two hits. The Eagles defense accounted for four errors and two un-earned runs.
GICC/Doniphan-Trumbull 7 York 4 (six innings)
York jumped to a 3-0 lead after the first inning and led 4-1 when the GICC/DT Crusaders scored three times in the third to tie the game at 4-4.
York’s Mattie Pohl had a two-run single in the bottom of the first to score both Cori Combs who had singled and Rowe who reached on a walk.
A two-out single from Sam McDaniel plated Hoblyn who had reached on an error to put York up 3-0.
After the Crusaders trimmed the deficit to 3-1, York added a single tally in the second off a run scoring double by Combs who had three hits in the loss.
GICC/ DT who had defeated Class C No. 1 Fairbury in their opening game 5-4 tied the game with three in the top of the third with the tying run scoring on an RBI double by Alexis Mudloff.
Haggadone worked four innings; as she allowed seven runs, five earned and five hits while recording one strikeout and walking five.
In the GICC/DT fifth, Alicyn O’Neill had the game winning RBI as she doubled with the bases loaded to score two runs and give the Crusaders the win.
York outhit the Crusaders 8-5, but left eight runners on base, including four in scoring position.
Fairbury 18, York 0 (3 innings)
The No.1 Jeffs outhit York 12-4 and scored 15 runs in the top of the first to put the game away early.
Fairbury’s offense erupted for 12 hits against three York pitchers and the Dukes managed just four hits off Jeffs starter Jami Mans.
The Dukes offense was led by four singles from Combs, Rowe, Rebecca Libich and Kynli Combs.
Fairbury’s Marlee Biehl and Brittyn Wenz all dove in three runs, with Wentz scorching a three-run home run in the top of the first to open the Jeffs lead to 6-0 at the time.
The road for the Dukes doesn’t get any easier as they face top 10 No. 8 Seward tonight at Plum Creek Park and then return home to face top 10 No. 7 Elkhorn on Thursday.
