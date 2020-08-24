Dukes win opener against O’Neill, slip against GICC/DT and Fairbury

YORK-Just a handful of pitches into Saturday’s home softball quad, Duke’s sophomore Lauryn Haggadone got the season off with a bang as she homered to dead center field for the 1-0 lead over the O’Neill Eagles.

York went on to roll past O’Neill 10-0 to win their season opener, but after that York failed to capitalize on opportunities against Grand Island Central Catholic/Doniphan-Trumbull, losing 7-4, while four errors and hot Fairbury bats defeated the Dukes 18-0 in three innings at the York Ballpark Complex on Saturday.

“I thought we hit well in the first game. First batter hits a home run, great way to start the season. Defense played great and our pitching was effective,” said Kent Meyers, first-year head coach of the Dukes.

“The second game we started off right where we finished the first game. After their pitching change we struggled to hit and they started hitting. The third and fourth inning was a complete reversal of the first two innings. These are the games we need to win.”

Meyers said in the Fairbury game the team just couldn’t get off the field.