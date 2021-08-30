Dukes win one, drop two in home softball

YORK – After blowing a 6-2 third inning lead to Ralston in an 8-7 loss, York would bounce back to defeat the Douglas County West/Concordia Falcons (6-4) Saturday by the final score of 11-5.
In the final game of the quad the Class C No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks (8-1) powered three home runs in a 14-5, four-inning win over the Dukes.
York drops to 4-4 on the year and the task doesn’t get any easier as the Top 10 No. 2 Hastings Tigers (8-0) arrive tonight for 6:30 pm. action. York will also be home Thursday night to host the Aurora Huskies. The Dukes will be on the road until September 14 when they host the Holdrege Dusters.
York 11, DCWC 5
Duke bats were alive as they recorded 11 hits and erased a 2-1 Falcon lead with six runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Douglas County West/Concordia scored three times in the fourth to cut the Duke lead to 7-5, but York responded with a four-run fourth and the game ended due to the time limit.
York was led at the plate by sophomore Sam McDaniel and freshman Lauryn Mattox. McDaniel went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a pair of doubles, while Mattox pounded a home run and drove in five more.
Sophomore Ellie Peterson also had a nice game going 2 for 3.
McDaniel got the win as she allowed three hits; four runs with three earned and recorded three strikeouts.
The Falcons were led by Abbi Wieczorek who was 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs.
Ralston 8, York 7
Ralston scored one run in the first, one in the second and left the bases loaded in both innings.
York came out hot and used a run-scoring double by Mattie Pohl, a run scoring single by Jami Hoblyn, a two-run safety off the bat of Peterson and a wild pitch to build a 5-1 lead in the first.
Leading 6-2 the Dukes could not get out of the top of third as the Class B No. 10 Rams scored six times on three hits, several walks and a hit batter.
York cut the deficit to 8-7 in the bottom of the third, but could not push any more runs across and dropped the 8-7 decision.
Mattox led the way on offense when she went 2 for 2 and Peterson drove in two runs with a single. Both McDaniel and Hoblyn went 1 for 2.
Mattox started on the mound and gave way to Lauryn Haggadone in the top of the first. Haggadone worked four innings, allowed four hits, seven runs and struck out five.
HSTC 14, York 5
The No. 5 Bluehawks pounded out 16 hits, got home runs from both Shaye and Tayelor Butler as well as Abby Musalek to open a huge lead and never looked back.
HSTC scored two in both the first and second innings and put the game away with a six-run third. They also added four more in the fourth to build a 14-0 lead.
York’s scoring came in the fourth as Ashleigh Hills, Peterson and Cori Combs all recorded RBIs.
The Dukes finished with seven hits led by Hills who went 2 for 2. Pohl, Holthus and Mattox added singles.
Shaye Butler and Bailey Kissinger led the Bluehawks with three hits each while Butler drove in six runs.
McDaniel and Mattox shared time on the mound for the Dukes while Allison Stritt picked up the win for St. Cecilia.