Dukes win one, drop two in home softball

McDaniel got the win as she allowed three hits; four runs with three earned and recorded three strikeouts.

The Falcons were led by Abbi Wieczorek who was 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs.

Ralston 8, York 7

Ralston scored one run in the first, one in the second and left the bases loaded in both innings.

York came out hot and used a run-scoring double by Mattie Pohl, a run scoring single by Jami Hoblyn, a two-run safety off the bat of Peterson and a wild pitch to build a 5-1 lead in the first.

Leading 6-2 the Dukes could not get out of the top of third as the Class B No. 10 Rams scored six times on three hits, several walks and a hit batter.

York cut the deficit to 8-7 in the bottom of the third, but could not push any more runs across and dropped the 8-7 decision.

Mattox led the way on offense when she went 2 for 2 and Peterson drove in two runs with a single. Both McDaniel and Hoblyn went 1 for 2.

Mattox started on the mound and gave way to Lauryn Haggadone in the top of the first. Haggadone worked four innings, allowed four hits, seven runs and struck out five.

HSTC 14, York 5