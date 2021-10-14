Dukes win first two league volleyball tourney matches

The third set was all York as they jumped to the early 7-4 lead, extended it to 14-6 and never looked back.

“Melanie Driewer and Mia Burke have been in a steady rotation all year long, so we didn’t do anything different, Mia just came in and she produced,” said York head coach Chris Ericson. “We also challenged our defense after the first set because they were beating us with their defense and athleticism.”

Scheierman had 20 kills in the win, Burke finished with eight, Ziemba added six and Rylyn Cast chipped in with five.

Northwest was led by Ashlynn Brown with 11, seven from Chloe Mader and six each from Taylor Jakubowski and Whitney Loman.

York finished with five blocks, three from Scheierman and NW had three, all by Jakubowski.

“These are the kind of games that will only make us better and the kind of games we are going to see as we get into subdistricts and districts,” Ericson stated.

York 2, Aurora 0

The Dukes avenged one of their seven losses on the year with a 2-0 sweep of the Aurora Huskies in the opening match of the Central Conference Tournament at the Duke Dome.