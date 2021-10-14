Dukes win first two league volleyball tourney matches

YORK – The York Dukes used an 11-4 run in the first set and an 11-0 run in the second to put away the No. 7 seed Aurora Huskies in the Central Conference opener Thursday night at York High School by the scores of 25-18 and 25-20.
In the second match, York looked to be in trouble as Northwest was up 1-0 and 16-12 in the second set. Burke came in and ripped six kills helping York to the 29-27 win after NW won the first set 25-18.
York pulled away in the deciding third set and advanced to Saturday’s action with a 2-0 record. The Dukes will play Schuyler at 11 a.m. and Lexington at 1 p.m.
York 2, Northwest 1
Down 16-12 in the second set, junior Mia Burke scored a kill to make it 16-13.
Northwest still led 17-14 when a mishit on the Dukes and a Kelly Erwin kill made it 17-16.
Northwest maintained a 1-2 point lead until Ava Ziemba and Masa Scheierman scored back to back kills for the 19-19 tie.
NW extended the cushion back to 21-19 before the Dukes used a 4-2 run behind Burke and three hitting errors on the Vikings for a 23-23 tie.
A lift call on the Dukes put it at set point 24-23, but Ziemba posted a winner to tie the score at 24-24.
Both teams fought off two set points before Scheierman hammered back-to-back kills for the win.
The third set was all York as they jumped to the early 7-4 lead, extended it to 14-6 and never looked back.
“Melanie Driewer and Mia Burke have been in a steady rotation all year long, so we didn’t do anything different, Mia just came in and she produced,” said York head coach Chris Ericson. “We also challenged our defense after the first set because they were beating us with their defense and athleticism.”
Scheierman had 20 kills in the win, Burke finished with eight, Ziemba added six and Rylyn Cast chipped in with five.
Northwest was led by Ashlynn Brown with 11, seven from Chloe Mader and six each from Taylor Jakubowski and Whitney Loman.
York finished with five blocks, three from Scheierman and NW had three, all by Jakubowski.
“These are the kind of games that will only make us better and the kind of games we are going to see as we get into subdistricts and districts,” Ericson stated.
York 2, Aurora 0
The Dukes avenged one of their seven losses on the year with a 2-0 sweep of the Aurora Huskies in the opening match of the Central Conference Tournament at the Duke Dome.
York jumped out to big leads in both the first and second sets, leading 15-6 in the first and 14-2 in the second.
Aurora actually played better when they got behind as they made a run of 10-6 to close within 20-16 and in the second the Huskies were on an 18-11 run when junior Rylyn Cast hammered her third kill of the set to give York the 25-20 win.
York senior Scheierman was the biggest reason York got out to big leads as she slammed eight kills in each set to finish with 16 and she also served up one ace and had one stuff block.
Northwest tried to get back into both sets, but inconsistencies at the net had the Dukes with 27 kills to just 14 for the Huskies. Husky junior Lexi Jones led the Aurora girls, now 11-15, with five kills, while another junior, Madie Stevenson, finished with four.
Three aces in seven points by York’s Libby Troester pushed York’s lead to 11-2. A kill from Scheierman and an ace serve from senior Destiny Shepard ballooned the lead to 14-2 in the second set before a service error ended the 11-0 York run.
Duke senior Ava Ziemba added four kills and Cast had three. Both senior Brynn Hirschfeld and Cast combined on an ace block.